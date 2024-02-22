English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 21st, 2024 at 23:37 IST

Gulzar Reacts To Jnanpith Award Honour, Expresses Gratitude To People 'Still Interested In Poetry’

Gulzar said, "When the announcement of the Jnanpith Award came, I felt that people were still interested in listening to Urdu poetry. I felt so happy."

Republic Entertainment Desk
Gulzar
Gulzar | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Legendary lyricist and poet Gulzar will be honoured with the Jnanpith Award. The decision was announced by the selection committee for the 58th Jnanpith Awards on February 17. On this, Gulzar expressed gratitude to his fans in a video message. 

Gulzar’s reaction to the Jnanpith Award

He said, “I would like to thank all those people who chose me for the Jnanpith Award and also those people who listen to my poetry and Shayari in the Urdu language.”

 

He added, “I was thinking that maybe it is because of the film and music, people are not aware of listening to poetry and Shayari. But, when the announcement of the Jnanpith Award came, I felt that people were still interested in listening to Urdu poetry and Shayari. I felt so happy.”

According to the selection committee, the 58th Jnanpith Award for the year 2023 has been awarded to Swami Rambhadracharya for Sanskrit and Shri Gulzar for Urdu.

Advertisement

Gulzar’s memorable works

Sampooran Singh Kalra, popularly known as Gulzar, has penned several memorable and iconic songs in Hindi cinema. He started his career as a lyricist with the film Kabuliwala, starring Balraj Sahni.

Advertisement

 

He has penned songs and scripts in numerous films, and also directed several acclaimed feature films including Maachis, Aandhi, Mausam, Khushboo, Parichay and Koshish. He has earlier received the Sahitya Akademi Award for Urdu in 2002, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2013, the Padma Bhushan in 2004, and at least five National Film awards for his works.

Advertisement

The Jnanpith Award was instituted in 1961 by Bharatiya Jnanpith. Along with the Sahitya Akademi Awards, it is the foremost prize for Indian literature.

(with inputs from ANI)

Advertisement

Published February 21st, 2024 at 23:37 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha's Fashion

42 minutes ago
Sunil Grover

Sunil's On-Set Moment

43 minutes ago
Fardeen Khan

Fardeen Khan's Style

43 minutes ago
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky Wedding

an hour ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti's New Look

an hour ago
Randhir Kapoor

Randhir Arrives At Party

an hour ago
Jos Buttler and Yuzvendra Chahal

Chahal's message for Jos

4 hours ago
Rishabh Pant

Pant hits big sixes

5 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin visits bat factory

5 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

'Sachin' chants on flight

7 hours ago
Mitsitakis

PM Modi With Greek PM

8 hours ago
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis

Greek PM Visits Raj Ghat

8 hours ago
Jaishankar

Jaishankar Meets Greek FM

8 hours ago
Sophie Choudhary

Sophie With Her Dog

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel Shetty At Airport

a day ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut At Airport

a day ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Walks In Style

a day ago
Nimrat Kaur

Nimrat Suns In White

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. PKL Points Table: Final League Standings before playoffs

    Sports 27 minutes ago

  2. French Desserts That Are A Must-Try

    Galleries28 minutes ago

  3. Must-Try Dishes Integral To Goan Cuisine

    Galleries29 minutes ago

  4. Travel To These Places In March As Summers Kick In

    Galleries30 minutes ago

  5. What Is Pineapple diet? Know Its Benefits

    Galleries31 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo