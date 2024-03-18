Advertisement

Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh alias Sidhu Moosewala's father Balkaur Singh welcomed a baby boy almost two years after gunmen shot dead the artist. Sidhu Moosewala's parents made the announcement via a social media post. The baby was delivered at Jindal Hospital in Bathinda. Soon after the baby was born, several people showered their well wishes. Even Gurdas Maan reached Sidhu Moosewala's residence to meet the baby.

Gurdas Maan visits Sidhu Moosewala's house to celebrate the arrival of newborn baby

Punjabi singer Gurdas Maan visited the residence of the late Sidhu Moose Wala to extend congratulations to his parents following the birth of a baby boy on Sunday. While speaking to ANI, Maan said, "Today is a significant day filled with joy. The family is overjoyed. Sidhu Moose Wala's parents have found solace in this child to carry on."

Gurdas Maan file photo | Image: X

"I pray to God that the parents and the child always remain healthy. Sidhu's fans are also very happy today," he added.

Sidhu Moosewala's parents welcome second child

Sidhu Moosewala's father posted on his Facebook official page, saying they were blessed with the younger brother of Moosewala.

Sidhu Moosewala's parents welcome second child | Image: Facebook

"We are thankful to Sidhu's fans who are concerned about our family. But we plead that there are so many rumours going around about the family, that they are not to be believed. Whatever news, the family will share with you all," his post shared on Facebook read.

Earlier, Balkaur Singh had denied the reports of his wife's pregnancy at the age of 58 and even requested everyone not to believe rumours. According to media reports, Moosewala's mother underwent in vitro-fertilisation therapy (IVF) to conceive the baby.

Sidhu Moosewala, 28, was shot dead on May 29, 2022, in Mansa. The assailants fired over 30 rounds at Moosewala, who was found slumped in the driver's seat by locals.