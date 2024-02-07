Advertisement

Halle Bailey announced the birth of her first child with her boyfriend DDG earlier this month. Interestingly, before the official announcement the actress kept her pregnancy a secret for 9 months. In a recent fan interaction, she revealed why she went above and beyond to hide her baby bump from the general public.

Halle Bailey reveals reason behind keeping pregnancy secret

During a Q&A interaction with fans on Instagram, Halle was asked by a fan if it was "stressful" to see her during her pregnancy on "blogs and cameras." In response, The Little Mermaid star said that although she was "a little bit" anxious about the media, she wasn't always keeping an eye on what people had to say about her online.

She stated, “I honestly stayed off of all social media. I really tried to, just to keep myself sane and OK,” she said. Halle went on to say that although she was aware that fans were thinking she was pregnant, she wasn't at all interested in confirming the rumors at the moment.

“I know there was a lot of people who always comment: ‘We know, girl, we know,’” she continued. “And I’m like, ‘Okay, that’s great that you know. But I’m gonna just chill, you know, and that’s wonderful if you support me, and if not, that’s okay too. I hope you have a wonderful life.’”

Halle's pregnancy speculations peaked at the VMA awards

There had been a lot of speculation about Halle’s pregnancy for a couple of months. Even as fans kept guessing relentlessly, Bailey too had casually remarked about it in one of her social media videos, asking people to ‘leave her alone’ about the subject.

Halle Bailey for VMA's 2023

Halley’s many attempts to keep her pregnancy private even included efforts like wearing poofy dresses at public events and finding new creative angles in her social media posts. Speculations about Halley’s pregnancy reached a peak when the celebrity arrived at the MTV VMAs earlier this year wearing a flowing orange dress that seemed to strategically hide any signs of pregnancy.