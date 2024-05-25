Advertisement

Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya, who got married in 2020, are reported to have gone their separate ways. The rumours of their separation surfaced online after Natasa dropped the Pandya surname on her Instagram handle. The actress also didn’t make an appearance at any of the IPL matches Hardik played this year. In recent news, she was seen out and about in Mumbai but without her cricketer husband.

Natasa Stankovic enjoys a day out without Hardik Pandya

Amid speculations of her marriage ending, Natasa was seen spending time with a good friend without her husband Hardik. The actress wore a white top and shorts along with a bold pink shirt. Joyfully, she smiled for the paparazzi while making her way to a cafe with her friend.

Natasa Stankovic drops Pandya surname on Instagram

Even though there is no official confirmation of their breakup, a Reddit thread shared that the couple has ceased posting about one other on social media. In her Instagram bio, Natasa once listed the surname Pandya; she has since deleted it. Additionally, on March 4, Hardik Pandya refrained from posting anything in honour of his wife's birthday.

The post further added, “Her birthday was on 4th March, and there was no post from Hardik on that day; she also removed all recent posts of her and Hardik except the one where Agastya was with them. Also, she isn’t seen in stands this IPL or post stories regarding the team. While Krunal and Pankhuri still comment on her posts, something is definitely off between both of them.”

Hardik and Natasa reportedly met at a nightclub in Mumbai and hit it off instantly. They soon started seeing each other and went on several dates. After spending some time together, they introduced each other to their parents and got married in May 2020. Their son Agastya was born in July of the same year. The couple will complete four years of their marriage on May 31, 2024.