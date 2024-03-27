×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 27th, 2024 at 20:26 IST

Harsh Chhaya Reveals He Is Not On Talking Terms With Ex-wife Shefali Shah

Shefali Shah and Harsh Chhaya ended their six-year marriage in 2000. Both have described their split as a 'challenging period' in their lives.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Harsh Chhaya and Shefali Shah
Harsh Chhaya and Shefali Shah | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Shefali Shah and director Vipul Amrutlal Shah have been married for more than 20 years and have two sons, Aryaman and Maurya. However, before marrying Vipul, the 50-year-old actress was previously married to Harsh Chhaya. Shefali and Harsh ended their six-year marriage in 2000. Both have described their split as a 'challenging period' in their lives.

Harsh Chhaya on her current dynamics with Shefali Shah

In a conversation with Siddharth Kanan, Harsh addressed his separation from Shefali Shah. The actor said, “It's an old story. It's been 20–25 years. It's a closed chapter for me." He went on to add that while they are not on talking terms it will not be awkward if they ever cross paths in social gatherings. 

 

 

"We are not friends. I don’t have an issue talking to her, so if we bump into each other, I wouldn’t get uncomfortable," said Harsh, who tied the knot with Shefali in 1994.

Advertisement

Harsh Chhaya-Shefali Shah talks about their divorce

In a previous interview, the Fashion actor had said that he anticipated a difficult divorce. Harsh stated that he has seen the divorce coming 8 months before it actually happened. He acknowledged going through a "clinical" poor phase after his split. After feeling horrible and gaining pity for himself, he was ultimately able to get out of it in six months.

Advertisement

Shefali, on the other hand, claimed that no one made a big deal about their divorce. Talking about her broken marriage and reflecting on the experience, she told Pinkvilla, “I have given a long long chunk of life to that relationship. I worked very hard and I used to believe that marriages are happily ever after until you realise okay, it’s a notion. That’s not necessarily how things work in life. It wasn’t that the whole phase wasn’t making me richer or happier, sane or person.”

 

Advertisement

Published March 27th, 2024 at 20:26 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

2 minutes ago
Urban Company

Top 20% of Urban Company

2 minutes ago
SRH

SRH smash IPL records

2 minutes ago
Bengaluru Police Arrest Techie For Stealing Laptops From PGs

Bengaluru Techie Laptop

3 minutes ago
Russia-Ukraine Conflict : Solution Cannot Be Found On Battlefield, Says EAM Jaishankar

Russia-Ukraine Conflict

5 minutes ago
Speeding car hits family waiting for bus in Rajasthan's Nagaur, all 4 dead

farmer dies

7 minutes ago
SRH vs MI

IPL 2024, SRH vs MI Live

7 minutes ago
Pets

Tips for New Pet Owners

9 minutes ago
Water Proof Makeup

Water Proof Make-Up

10 minutes ago
Pakistan To Perform DNA Testing On The Remains Of The Suicide Bomber Who Killed 5 Chinese Nationals

Pakistan

12 minutes ago
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleb

Ukraine

13 minutes ago
Mumbai street shopping

Street Shopping In Mumbai

14 minutes ago
BJP star campaigners for Jammu and Kashmir

BJP Star Campaigners

18 minutes ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam’s Accolade

18 minutes ago
Kareena Kapoor

Crew's Inspiration

19 minutes ago
Crime

Delhi Police Nab Goon

20 minutes ago
Arijit Singh

Arijit’s Viral Holi Video

21 minutes ago
Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat

Kriti’s Wedding Lehenga

23 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. RJD Fields Bima Bharti From Purnea, Pappu Yadav's Fate Hangs in Balance

    Lok Sabha Elections4 hours ago

  2. Congress Lodges Complaint Against TMC's Yusuf Pathan For MCC Violation

    Lok Sabha Elections4 hours ago

  3. Akhilesh Yadav Opts Out of Lok Sabha Race

    Lok Sabha Elections5 hours ago

  4. Students Chase Away 'Drunk' Teacher in Chhattisgarh with Slippers

    India News5 hours ago

  5. On X, Racists Blame Hindus for Baltimore Bridge's Collapse

    World6 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo