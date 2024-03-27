Advertisement

Shefali Shah and director Vipul Amrutlal Shah have been married for more than 20 years and have two sons, Aryaman and Maurya. However, before marrying Vipul, the 50-year-old actress was previously married to Harsh Chhaya. Shefali and Harsh ended their six-year marriage in 2000. Both have described their split as a 'challenging period' in their lives.

Harsh Chhaya on her current dynamics with Shefali Shah

In a conversation with Siddharth Kanan, Harsh addressed his separation from Shefali Shah. The actor said, “It's an old story. It's been 20–25 years. It's a closed chapter for me." He went on to add that while they are not on talking terms it will not be awkward if they ever cross paths in social gatherings.

"We are not friends. I don’t have an issue talking to her, so if we bump into each other, I wouldn’t get uncomfortable," said Harsh, who tied the knot with Shefali in 1994.

Harsh Chhaya-Shefali Shah talks about their divorce

In a previous interview, the Fashion actor had said that he anticipated a difficult divorce. Harsh stated that he has seen the divorce coming 8 months before it actually happened. He acknowledged going through a "clinical" poor phase after his split. After feeling horrible and gaining pity for himself, he was ultimately able to get out of it in six months.

Shefali, on the other hand, claimed that no one made a big deal about their divorce. Talking about her broken marriage and reflecting on the experience, she told Pinkvilla, “I have given a long long chunk of life to that relationship. I worked very hard and I used to believe that marriages are happily ever after until you realise okay, it’s a notion. That’s not necessarily how things work in life. It wasn’t that the whole phase wasn’t making me richer or happier, sane or person.”