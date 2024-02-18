English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
Previous StoryNext Story

Updated February 17th, 2024 at 23:19 IST

Hema Malini Performs Nritya Seva Inside Ayodhya Ram Mandir Premises, Shares Her Experience

Hema Malini, who is currently in Ayodhya, performed for the second inside Ram Mandir on Saturday. Speaking to the media, she shared her experience.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Hema Malini
Hema Malini | Image:Varinder Chawla
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Hema Malini, who is currently in Ayodhya, performed the Nritya Seva musical within the temple premises of Ram Mandir on Saturday. After her performance, she expressed her feelings and called herself fortunate to witness the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Lord Ram. She also thanked the members of the temple for allowing her to perform in front of Ram Lalla.

Hema Malini opens up about performing inside the premises of Ram Mandir

Speaking to ANI, the veteran star expressed his excitement and said, "I am very and we are all very fortunate to have witnessed the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Lord Ram. The entire country is happy. I want to thank all the members of the temple for giving me the opportunity to perform 'Nritya Seva' inside the temple premises."

Earlier on Friday, she offered prayers to Ram Lalla and opened up about her darshan at Ram Mandir. "Ram Mandir. After offering prayers at the temple, the actor told ANI, "We had a good 'darshan'. All the arrangements are good here...Because of the temple, so many people are getting employment," she said.

Advertisement

This is the second visit of Hema Malini after being part of Pran Pratishtha and performing a day ahead.

Advertisement

Published February 17th, 2024 at 23:19 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Previous StoryNext Story
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Dons Athleisure

15 minutes ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhant Hits The Gym

16 minutes ago
Surbhi Chandna and Shrenu Parikh

Surbhi shares video

16 minutes ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Fashion Goals

17 minutes ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara's Day Out

17 minutes ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

an hour ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Arrives at Airport

4 hours ago
Nakkul Mehta

Nakkul's Son's B'day

6 hours ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika

6 hours ago
Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha At Sathyabama

6 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul-Jackky At Temple

6 hours ago
Sussanne Khan

Sussanne Goes Stylish

6 hours ago
Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Stuns In Black

7 hours ago
Boman Irani

Boman Irani Gets Clicked

7 hours ago
Nikhil Sidharth

Nikhil Enjoys Flight

7 hours ago
Actor Sidharth

Siddharth Sings A Song

7 hours ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut At Airport

7 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi on NBK109 Set

7 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Robert Irwin, Rorie Buckey Announce Split After Over A Year Of Dating

    Entertainment13 minutes ago

  2. Disha's Upcoming Movie Slate Has Yodha, Kanguva & More

    Galleries16 minutes ago

  3. Premalu Wins Big At The BO, Mints Over 8 Times Its Budget Within A Week

    Entertainment17 minutes ago

  4. Ishaan's Weekend Diaries Is All About Tea, Polo

    Web Stories20 minutes ago

  5. Vishwak Sen Reveals Why His Parents Changed His Name As An Adult

    Entertainment24 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo