Updated February 17th, 2024 at 23:19 IST
Hema Malini Performs Nritya Seva Inside Ayodhya Ram Mandir Premises, Shares Her Experience
Hema Malini, who is currently in Ayodhya, performed for the second inside Ram Mandir on Saturday. Speaking to the media, she shared her experience.
- Entertainment
- 1 min read
Advertisement
Hema Malini, who is currently in Ayodhya, performed the Nritya Seva musical within the temple premises of Ram Mandir on Saturday. After her performance, she expressed her feelings and called herself fortunate to witness the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Lord Ram. She also thanked the members of the temple for allowing her to perform in front of Ram Lalla.
Hema Malini opens up about performing inside the premises of Ram Mandir
Speaking to ANI, the veteran star expressed his excitement and said, "I am very and we are all very fortunate to have witnessed the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Lord Ram. The entire country is happy. I want to thank all the members of the temple for giving me the opportunity to perform 'Nritya Seva' inside the temple premises."
Earlier on Friday, she offered prayers to Ram Lalla and opened up about her darshan at Ram Mandir. "Ram Mandir. After offering prayers at the temple, the actor told ANI, "We had a good 'darshan'. All the arrangements are good here...Because of the temple, so many people are getting employment," she said.
Advertisement
This is the second visit of Hema Malini after being part of Pran Pratishtha and performing a day ahead.
Advertisement
Published February 17th, 2024 at 23:19 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.