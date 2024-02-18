Advertisement

Hema Malini, who is currently in Ayodhya, performed the Nritya Seva musical within the temple premises of Ram Mandir on Saturday. After her performance, she expressed her feelings and called herself fortunate to witness the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Lord Ram. She also thanked the members of the temple for allowing her to perform in front of Ram Lalla.

Hema Malini opens up about performing inside the premises of Ram Mandir

Speaking to ANI, the veteran star expressed his excitement and said, "I am very and we are all very fortunate to have witnessed the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Lord Ram. The entire country is happy. I want to thank all the members of the temple for giving me the opportunity to perform 'Nritya Seva' inside the temple premises."

Earlier on Friday, she offered prayers to Ram Lalla and opened up about her darshan at Ram Mandir. "Ram Mandir. After offering prayers at the temple, the actor told ANI, "We had a good 'darshan'. All the arrangements are good here...Because of the temple, so many people are getting employment," she said.

This is the second visit of Hema Malini after being part of Pran Pratishtha and performing a day ahead.