Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Updated March 18th, 2024 at 20:48 IST

Diljit Dosanjh's Remuneration For Private Performances Will Shock You

Diljit Dosanjh has been busy with global tours and movie shoots and is known to do a few private performances. Here's what he charges for the same.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Diljit Dosanjh
Diljit Dosanjh | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Diljit Dosanjh recently dazzled the Mumbai audiences this weekend with his surprise performance with Ed Sheeran at his +–=÷× (Mathematics) Tour concert. The Punjabi phenomenon, who recently released a new track Naina for The Crew starring Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon, stormed the stage with the English singer-songwriter. Fans who attended the event at the city's enormous Mahalaxmi Race Course grounds were surprised to see Diljit emerge from backstage and the duo perform a preppy-poppy version of the singer's chart-topping Lover.

How much Diljit Dosanjh charges for a private performance? 

Earlier this month, Diljit performed at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding events in Jamnagar. Along with Dosanjh, the three-day star-studded feast featured acclaimed performers like Rihanna, Akon, Arijit Singh, Shreya Ghoshal, Lucky Ali, Pritam, B Praak, and others. 

 

While Diljit has been busy with global tours, album premieres, and movie shoots over the last two years, he is known to do a few private concerts. Here's what he charges for the same. Diljit charges around Rs 4 crore to perform at weddings, according to DNA. While the actual price charged by the Punjabi singer-actor to the Ambanis for his special performance at the pre-wedding event is unknown, it is likely to be around the ballpark figure.

Diljit Dosanjh’s international acclaim

With this performance with Ed Sheeran, Diljit has made an impression on international music fans. Last year, the singer also made history as the first Punjabi musician to perform at Coachella, one of the world's most renowned music festivals. His electrifying set received universal accolades, with American DJ Diplo expressing his adoration for it.

Published March 18th, 2024 at 20:48 IST

