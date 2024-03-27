×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 27th, 2024 at 17:49 IST

High School Musical Star Ashley Tisdale Announces Second Pregnancy With Husband Christopher French

Ashley Tisdale took to her Instagram handle on Tuesday, March 26 and shared a photo of herself flaunting her baby bump confirming her pregnancy.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Ashley Tisdale with her husband and daughter
Ashley Tisdale with her husband and daughter | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Ashley Tisdale is growing her family with her spouse, Christopher French. The actress, known for her stint in High School Musical and The Suite Life Of Jack & Cody, recently announced her second pregnancy. The couple welcomed their daughter Jupiter in 2021. 

Ashley Tisdale is expecting her second child

Tisdale took to her Instagram handle on Tuesday, March 26, and shared a photo of herself flaunting her baby bump. The actress was seen dressed in an open button-up shirt paired with slouchy ripped jeans. In other photos, she was accompanied by her husband Christopher, and older daughter Jupiter. The caption of the post read, “We can’t wait to meet you.”

 

 

Her husband also shared the same photos on his handle and wrote, "Beyond grateful. Thank you my beautiful love @ashleytisdale for another baby French.”

In Ashley’s comments section, both celebs and fans, including Lea Michele, Christina Perri, and Sofia Richie Grainge, celebrated the news. Michele said, "So thrilled for your gorgeous family!!! 💓💓💓," and Richie Grainge wrote, "Ahhh! Greetings 😍."Perri complimented the actress by leaving multiple heart-shaped emoji comments.

Advertisement

Additionally, fans were eager to congratulate Tisdale, with many highlighting how ironic it was that the Suite Life of Zack & Cody alum and Vanessa Hudgens, her High School Musical co-star, were both having babies at the same time. Hudgens debuted her baby bump on the 2024 Oscars red carpet, confirming her first pregnancy. 

 

Vanessa Hudgens Debuts Baby Bump at 2024 Oscars Red Carpet | J-14

 

About Ashley Tisdale and Christopher French

Ashley Tisdale and Christopher French met during High School Musical's music production. They were linked in 2012 and soon after they got engaged at the top of the Empire State Building. The couple got married in 2014 in California where actor Venessa Hudgens served as one of her bridesmaids. In an interview with People's magazine, she mentioned that spending time with her husband in quarantine has strengthened their bond together.

 

Advertisement

Published March 27th, 2024 at 17:49 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Infosys

Infosys' AI solution

2 minutes ago
Tata Passenger Electric Mobility and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd partner to optimize EV charging infrastructure

Tata Passenger electric

7 minutes ago
Indian-American Davuluri Microsoft's Windows, Surface head

Pavan Davuluri

8 minutes ago
Ukraine's President Replaces a Top Security Official With The Head of Ukraine's Foreign Spy Agency

President

9 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

9 minutes ago
Mastercard

Visa, Mastercard deal

13 minutes ago
Dalal Street

BSE announces T+0 shares

13 minutes ago
Kevin Pietersen praises Bengaluru Airport's Infrastructure

Kevin Pietersen Bengaluru

14 minutes ago
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray

Double Jolt to INDI

19 minutes ago
rupees-dearness-allowance

Govt's borrowing plan

21 minutes ago
Congress Kangana Ranaut

Kangana vs Who?

24 minutes ago
Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

EC Begins Probe

27 minutes ago
Elon Musk's Lawsuit Dismissed

Elon Musk's Lawsuit

28 minutes ago
'Every Vote Counts', Polling Officials To Trek 39 Km For Lone Voter In Arunachal village

For A Lone Voter Polling

30 minutes ago
AP

Unsafe in US

32 minutes ago
SRH vs MI

IPL 2024, SRH vs MI Live

33 minutes ago
Chandrakant Pandit and Gautam Gambhir

David Wiese on KKR

34 minutes ago
Brother-sister duo seriously injured after falling off flyover as car hits them; driver held

Car Hits Brother-Sister

35 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Maharashtra: VBA Exits MVA alliance; Releases List of Candidates

    Lok Sabha Elections7 hours ago

  2. Game Changer Song Out: Ram-Kiara Show Off Their Dance Moves In Jaragandi

    Entertainment8 hours ago

  3. Noida to Get New E-Way Along Yamuna Pushta Road, Check Details

    India News10 hours ago

  4. Health Risks Likely To Occur Based On Your Zodiac Sign

    Lifestyle13 hours ago

  5. Jawan Posted for Ram Mandir Security in Ayodhya Gets Shot by AK-47 Rifle

    India News18 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo