Ashley Tisdale is growing her family with her spouse, Christopher French. The actress, known for her stint in High School Musical and The Suite Life Of Jack & Cody, recently announced her second pregnancy. The couple welcomed their daughter Jupiter in 2021.

Ashley Tisdale is expecting her second child

Tisdale took to her Instagram handle on Tuesday, March 26, and shared a photo of herself flaunting her baby bump. The actress was seen dressed in an open button-up shirt paired with slouchy ripped jeans. In other photos, she was accompanied by her husband Christopher, and older daughter Jupiter. The caption of the post read, “We can’t wait to meet you.”

Her husband also shared the same photos on his handle and wrote, "Beyond grateful. Thank you my beautiful love @ashleytisdale for another baby French.”

In Ashley’s comments section, both celebs and fans, including Lea Michele, Christina Perri, and Sofia Richie Grainge, celebrated the news. Michele said, "So thrilled for your gorgeous family!!! 💓💓💓," and Richie Grainge wrote, "Ahhh! Greetings 😍."Perri complimented the actress by leaving multiple heart-shaped emoji comments.

Additionally, fans were eager to congratulate Tisdale, with many highlighting how ironic it was that the Suite Life of Zack & Cody alum and Vanessa Hudgens, her High School Musical co-star, were both having babies at the same time. Hudgens debuted her baby bump on the 2024 Oscars red carpet, confirming her first pregnancy.

About Ashley Tisdale and Christopher French

Ashley Tisdale and Christopher French met during High School Musical's music production. They were linked in 2012 and soon after they got engaged at the top of the Empire State Building. The couple got married in 2014 in California where actor Venessa Hudgens served as one of her bridesmaids. In an interview with People's magazine, she mentioned that spending time with her husband in quarantine has strengthened their bond together.