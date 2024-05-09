Himanshi Khurana Posts Cryptic Note After Ex Boyfriend Asim Riaz Drops Photo With Mystery Girl

Advertisement

Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz dated for almost three years before parting ways in December 2023. The actors announced their separation in a joint Instagram post, disappointing their fans. Six months after the post, Asim took to his social media account to share a photo with a mystery girl, teasing a new relationship. Now, Himanshi has hit back at Asim in an indirect post.

Himanshi Khurana shares cryptic note on silence

On May 4, Asim Riaz took to his Instagram account to share a photo with a mystery woman. In the photo, the lady could be seen leaning on his shoulders while they both faced their back towards the camera adorning the picturesque view in front of them. He captioned the post, “Life goes on.”

A screengrab of Himanshi's post

A screengrab of Himanshi's post

Days after the post, Himanshi Khurana took to her Instagram to share a cryptic post. While she did not mention any name, fans of the actress think it is an indirect dig at her ex-boyfriend. The note read, “The fact that I'm silent doesn't mean I have nothing to say.” Not just this, the actress also took to her X (formerly Twitter) to share another cryptic note on silence. The post read, “Silence isn't empty, it's full of answers.” Fans of the actress asked about her well-being in the post.

Himanshi Khurana-Asim Riaz break up due to religious differences

Himanshi and Asim Riaz called it quits with their relationship in December last year. The two actor-singers met on the sets of a popular reality television show and fell in love. Himanshi took to her Instagram handle to share the news with her fans and followers.

A file photo of Himanshi and Asim | Image: Instagram

Himanshi's statement clarified that the decision to break off the relationship came, not from hostility, but from a place of mutual respect and understanding. The statement read, “YES, We are not together anymore, All the time we have spent together has been great but our togetherness comes to an end Now. The journey of our relationship was great and we are moving forward in our lives. With due respect to our respective religions, we are sacrificing our love for our different religious beliefs. We have nothing against each other. We request you to respect our privacy.”