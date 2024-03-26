Advertisement

Honey Singh and Badshah share a long-standing rivalry and seems like their feud is now getting out of hand. The Love Dose singer reportedly went too far in his response to Badshah's jab at him during the Holi 2024 concert. He responded with foul language, which has angered some of his fans.

Honey Singh responds to Badshah’s ‘comeback’ jibe

A few days ago, Badshah made headlines for his remarks against Honey Singh, in which he made fun of his singing comeback. Honey responded by saying that his fans are enough to discuss anything and that he does not need to respond to Badshah directly.

During his Holi concert, the singer said, “Mujhe sab bolte hai, jawab do, reply karo.. Main kya reply karu... Tum logo ne already uske g**d mein baju deke rakhi hai. (Everyone asks me to answer, to reply. What do I reply). Mujhe bolne ki zarurat he nahi padti. Tumlog khud crazy ho. Honey Singh pagal hai aur uske fans aur pagal hai. (I don’t need to say anything you guys are crazy and his fans are crazier.)

Kalesh Controversy B/w Honey Singh and Badshah (Honey Singh Replied to Badshah) pic.twitter.com/o74t423bgS — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) March 25, 2024

Honey Singh-Badshah feud

For those who don't know, it all started a few days ago at a concert when a set of people in the audience made fun of Badshah by calling him Honey Singh. The Ye Ladki Pagal Hai crooner was then heard remarking, “Ek pen aur paper dena. Gift laaya hu tumhare liye. Kuch lyrics likh ke de deta hu. Papa ka comeback ho jaayega tumhare."

Kalesh Between Badshah & Honey Singh Fans on Stage during Live Concert

pic.twitter.com/M4VqSqLSc3 — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) March 19, 2024

Earlier, Badshah also faced criticism for allegedly making a subtle jab at Honey Singh in the phrase "Kuch logo ka comeback hi nahi ho raha" in his 2023 song Gone Girl. Due to mental health problems, Honey Singh disappeared from the music scene for several years. In 2022, he made a comeback to the music business and revealed his album, “Honey 3.0.”

In the early years of their careers, Badshah and Honey Singh used to share a strong bond. Eventually, there were misunderstandings which led to a feud.