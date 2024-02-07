Advertisement

Country singer Darius Rucker recently faced minor drug charges in Tennessee last Thursday. The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office revealed that Rucker was charged with two counts of possessing/exchanging a controlled substance casually and one violation of the state's vehicle registration law. The specific drug involved remains undisclosed.

More about Darius Rucker's drug case

People magazine reported that Rucker is fully cooperating with authorities regarding the misdemeanour charges. Following his booking, he was released on a $10,500 bond and is no longer in custody. The reason for his arrest is unclear, although TMZ mentioned expired tags on his car as a potential factor.

Darius is known for his role as the lead singer of Hootie & the Blowfish and started his solo career in 2008. His latest album, Carolyn’s Boy was released in October and marked his return after six years. The album which featured personal songs is dedicated to his late mother, Carolyn, who passed away in 1992.

Darius Rucker's career continues to reach heights

Despite recent legal issues, Rucker received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in December. During the ceremony, he expressed love for his three children—Carolyn, 28, Daniella, 22, and Jack, 18. Rucker while speaking about their importance said, “Cary, Dani, and Jack are my heart, they’re my soul. They’re everything to me, and everything I do is for them.”

Reflecting on parenthood, he added, “It’s just been an amazing thing to be your father.” Rucker, who stays connected with his kids while touring, also talked about the significance of family and expressed, “As great as all this stuff is, it’s not as cool as being your dad, and I really mean that. I love you guys so much.”

Rucker further shared insights into his touring schedule and explained that he only tours on weekends, which allows him to spend the majority of the week at home.