Updated March 31st, 2024 at 22:11 IST

Hrithik Roshan’s Girlfriend Saba Azad Parties With His Ex-wife Sussanne Khan

Hrithik Roshan is known to maintain a cordial relationship with his ex-wife Sussane Khan. The duo got together to celebrate the birthday of their son Hreehan.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Sussane Khan
Sussane Khan | Image:Sussane Khan/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Hrithik Roshan has been in a relationship with Saba Azad for more than a year now. The actor was previously married to Sussane Khan, with whom he separated in 2014. Despite going their separate ways, the couple has maintained a cordial relationship with each other. Most recently, the trip attended a bash in Goa together. 

Saba Azad-Sussane Khan pose together in Goa 

On March 31, Sussane Khan took to her social media account to share a picture with Saba Azad. The two got together to celebrate the 18th birthday of Hrithik and Sussane’s son Hrehaan Roshan. The photos of the duo together are doing rounds on social media. Sharing the photo of the two together, Sussane wrote in the captions, “@sabazad thank you darling sabooo for all the love and sunshine.” 

A screengrab of Sussane;s post | Image: Instagram 

Other than Saba Azad, the others who attended the bash were Hrithik, Zayed Khan, and other family members. Sussane opted for a chic black co-ord set and teamed the look with minimal accessories. Saba, on the other hand, donned an animal print skirt teamed with a black crop top. 

Saba Azad joins Hrithik Roshan’s family events 

On October 22, in a video shared by Viral Bhayani, Saba Azad could be seen accompanying the Bang Bang actor for the birthday celebrations of his mother at a restaurant in Mumbai. While Hrithik sported casual attire for the family gathering, Saba decked up in a peach saree teamed with a matching sleeveless blouse. The couple posed for the shutterbugs waiting for them outside the venue. 

Hrithik and Sussanne who were married in 2000 parted ways after 14 years. In 2022, Hrithik and Saba made their relationship public after being spotted on a cosy dinner date in Mumbai. Saba gradually became a familiar face at Hrithik's family event.

 

Published March 31st, 2024 at 22:11 IST

