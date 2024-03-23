×

Updated March 23rd, 2024 at 18:24 IST

Hugh Jackman's Workout Routine For Jacked Look In Deadpool And Wolverine Revealed: Watch

Hugh Jackman shared a glimpse of his workout regimen on Instagram. The actor can be seen prepping for his next Deadpool And Wolverine in a throwback video.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Hugh Jackman
Hugh Jackman | Image:Instagram
  • 2 min read
Hugh Jackman is getting ready to reprise his role as Wolverine in his upcoming film with Ryan Reynolds. In the year and a half that has passed, the actor has shared a wealth of information about his preparation for the film by using the hashtag #BecomingWolverineAgain. He has also been trolling his co-star Ryan, with whom he has been in an "arms race" to see who can get in the best shape. Recently, Jackman demonstrated a bicep exercise he used to get in shape for Deadpool And Wolverine.

Hugh Jackman pumps iron in viral video

Jackman shared a glimpse of his workout regimen on his Instagram handle on Friday. The actor can be seen doing some intense bicep curls. In the caption, he praised his trainer (as well as her dog) and reminded fans that Deadpool & Wolverine will soon hit theatres, which was the reason for Jackman's training session. 

His caption read, “When I was #becomingwolverineagain my friend and trainer Beth Lewis was always by my side. And so too was her trusted assistant Andy! #july26th #throwbackthursday.”

More about Deadpool And Wolverine

The film is expected to feature Hugh Jackman as Wolverine and rumours suggest exciting cameos from characters across Marvel's multiverse including Jennifer Garner reprising her role as Elektra. Taylor Swift is also rumoured to be making an appearance however Reynold has neither confirmed nor denied these speculations.

Deadpool 3 marks a significant milestone as the first R-rated film in the MCU, promising an unparalleled cinematic experience. The sequel is not only a reunion of Reynolds and Jackman but also fills anticipation around a thrilling blend of humour and action. Fans can catch up on the earlier Deadpool films on streaming platform Disney+.

Published March 23rd, 2024 at 18:24 IST

