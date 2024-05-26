Advertisement

The 77th edition of the Festival de Cannes, more popularly referred to as the Cannes Film Festival, drew to a ceremonious close on Saturday May 25 after over ten days of celebrating glitz and cinema. India stood recognised through the work of actress Anasuya Sengupta in film The Shameless, as she bagged the Best Actress award in the Un Certain Regard category - a first for the country. This recently prompted actress Huma Qureshi to share her candid take on how the Cannes Film Festival has shaped up over the years.

Huma Qureshi calls out the Cannes red carpet culture



Huma Qureshi took to her Instagram handle to share a penned note, expressing her thoughts on the display of glamour at the Cannes Film Festival. She pointedly questioned the presence of a plethora of faces on the red carpet and the logic behind brands funding the same.

An excerpt from her note read, "Cannes Film Festival is a film festival where Art is celebrated for Art's sake I really hope some of these brands/ companies that spend hundreds of dollars sending people who have nothing to do with films instead now find a way to support small and Independent films.." It is worth mentioning that Huma herself has walked the Cannes red carpet, that too for her first film, Gangs of Wasseypur which was screened at the festival.

Huma Qureshi lauds Indian women in cinema



Lest her take appear as a case of sour grapes, Huma made sure to mention how proud the achievements of Indian women in cinema, as showcased at the festival, makes her feel. Her note concluded, "I really am so proud of all the incredible women who have brought home such glory! More power to them and to our home grown story- tellers."

Separately, though The Shameless featured Indian actress Anasuya in the lead, the film is a Bulgarian production. Written and directed by Konstantin Bojanov, the film follows Aanasuya's Renuka, who escapes from a Delhi brothel after killing a police officer.