Amazon MGM finally unveiled the much-awaited trailer of Celine Dion's documentary I Am: Celine Dion on Thursday. The documentary offers a glimpse into the singer's journey to the top and her struggles with Stiff Person Syndrome. the documentary is going to premiere nearly two years after Dion opened up about her medical condition. After postponing several of her European tour dates in December 2022, Dion announced that she was diagnosed with a very rare neurological disorder that creates spasms affecting her ability to walk and sing.

Celine Dion is ready to talk about her health battle in documentary

Prime Video's official Instagram handle shared the trailer that opens with young Dion practising in the studio. It then shows now Dion saying, "My voice is the conductor of my life". She adds that she wasn't ready to say anything before but now she is ready to talk about the same. As the clip continues it shows archival footage of performing on the stage and interacting with her fans. At one point, she is shown taking several pills and breaking down in tears as she recounts her health challenges.

(A still from the trailer | Image: YouTube)

“It’s not hard to do a show, you know. It’s hard to cancel a show. I’m working hard everyday. But I have to admit, it’s been a struggle. I miss it so much. The people, I miss them. If I can’t run, I’ll walk. If I can’t walk, I’ll crawl. I won’t stop," she concludes.

"She’s ready now. I Am: Celine Dion, a new documentary," read the caption.

All you need to know about Celina Dion

Referred as Queen of Power Ballads, the five-time Grammy Award-winner is known for her Titanic classic song My Heart Will Go On, and other songs Because You Loved Me, My Heart Will Go On and The Power of Love. She made her first major public appearance at the 2024 Grammys following her Stiff Person Syndrome diagnosis.

The upcoming documentary, I Am: Celine Dion, will premiere on Prime Video on June 25.