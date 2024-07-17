sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 10:41 IST, July 17th 2024

I Was Drunk: Ingrid Andress Reacts To Criticism Of National Anthem Performance, Checks Into Rehab

Ingrid Andress, who performed at MLB's Home Run Derby on Monday, apologised for her out-of-tune national anthem and shared that it was not her last night.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
A file photo of Ingrid Andress.
A file photo of Ingrid Andress. | Image: Ingrid Andress/Facebook
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

10:40 IST, July 17th 2024