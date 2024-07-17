Published 10:41 IST, July 17th 2024
I Was Drunk: Ingrid Andress Reacts To Criticism Of National Anthem Performance, Checks Into Rehab
Ingrid Andress, who performed at MLB's Home Run Derby on Monday, apologised for her out-of-tune national anthem and shared that it was not her last night.
- Entertainment
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
A file photo of Ingrid Andress. | Image: Ingrid Andress/Facebook
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
10:40 IST, July 17th 2024