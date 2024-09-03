Published 18:58 IST, September 3rd 2024
IC814 Director Anubhav Sinha Turns Aggressive When Asked If He 'Overlooked ISI's Role' In Show
At an event, director Anubhav Sinha seemingly lost his cool when a reporter tried to get a response from him over the controversy surrounding the show.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Anubhav Sinha at IC814 promotional event | Image: Varinder Chawla
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
18:48 IST, September 3rd 2024