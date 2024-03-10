Advertisement

Ileana D Cruz recently embraced motherhood. The actress announced the birth of her baby boy in August 2024. The actress has also shared a photo with her mystery partner- Michael Dolan. The actress took to her Instagram to share a picture of her partner.

Ileana D Cruz steps out on a date night with her partner

On March 10, Ileana D Cruz shared a photo with her partner. In the love-lorn selfie, the actress and Michael Dolan. In the photo, the couple shared a candid moment in which Michael can be seen yawning. The new parents stepped out on a dinner, ditching the newborn baby.

Sharing the photo, Ileana wrote in the caption, “Party animals 🦒”. The new mom donned a casual shirt for the outing. Michael on the other hand, donned a floral shirt.

How Ileana D'Cruz and Michael Dolan celebrated Valentine's Day

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Ileana shared a monochrome picture of her with her partner Michael. In the image, the couple is adorably posing for the camera as they twin in black ensembles. Ileana wore a black gown paired with heels, while her partner donned a shirt and pants layered with a coat. He can be seen holding the actress in his arms.

Sharing the post, Ileana penned a heartfelt note to wish Michael on Valentine's Day. She wrote, “Happy Valentine’s Day to my studmuffin and my first real Valentine.”

More about Ileana D'Cruz and Michael Dolan

The Barfi actress has kept the major information regarding her partner Dolan but often shares a glimpse on her Stories. Earlier, when the actress held an ASK Me Anything session on Instagram, the actress revealed that she is not single-parenting her son. “How you single parenting your child?” asked the fan, to which the actress replied, "I'm not.” While replying to this question, she also posted a romantic picture with her beau.