Updated April 8th, 2024 at 11:54 IST

Ileana D’Cruz Shares Photo Of Son With Hubby Michael Dolan, Calls Them Her 'Whole World'

Illeana D'Cruz, who has been on a break, will make her comeback onscreen with Do Aur Do Pyaar starring Vidya Balan and Pratik Gandhi.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Illeana D'Cruz
File photos | Image:Illeana D'Cruz/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Ileana D’Cruz recently shared an adorable picture of her “world” featuring her toddler Koa Phoenix with husband Michael Dolan. The Main Tera Hero actor, on Monday (April 8) morning, took to Instagram stories, where she uploaded a monochrome picture of her son resting on Dolan, who is seen asleep in bed. Little Koa is seen on his father’s lap, wide awake. The actress captioned the image, “My whole world (evil eye and heart emoji)."

Ileana welcomed Koa with Dolan last year on August 1.

Advertisement

The actress, who has been on a break, will make her comeback onscreen with Do Aur Do Pyaar starring Vidya Balan and Pratik Gandhi. 

The film is about a cheating couple, who fall in love once again and are confused how to open up to their respective partners with whom they were having an extramarital affair. Set against the backdrop of modern-day life, Do Aur Do Pyaar promises a captivating tale of romance filled with surprises. The film is directed by award-winning ad filmmaker Shirsha Guha Thakurta who makes her feature debut with the film. The movie is slated to hit the big screens on April 19.

