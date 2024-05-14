Advertisement

Imran Khan, who is currently dating Lekha Washington, recently talked about raising his daughter Imara post-divorce with Avantika Malik. The actor opened up about sharing the custody of his kid with his ex and how it impacts their relationship. He talked about being a hands-on father and how he doesn't pay a nanny to watch his daughter.

Imran Khan on parenting as a divorced father

During his appearance on the YouTube channel Khaane Mein Kya Hai, Imran got candid about his parenting style and managing a kid on his own as a divorced father. The actor said, “When she was born I had only made one film. Just before she was born, I made a choice to stay at home and be present for her birth, be there through those initial years, and help raise her. Even though I am divorced, I share her custody and she stays with me from Thursday to Sunday. I wanted to be the guy who does this hands-on. I don’t have a nanny or live-in staff. I wanted to handle all of these things myself.”

Speaking about the possible psychological effects of divorce on kids and the proactive steps he and his ex-wife have made to prevent it, the Delhi Belly star said that he has used his parents’ relationship as a roadmap for his divorce. The actor added that even though his parents were divorced they didn’t let their personal dynamic affect his childhood and that’s how he intends to keep it with her daughter, Imara.

Imran Khan’s acting hiatus and potential comeback

Since 2015, Imran has not acted in a film. He took some time off to focus on his emotional well-being. Even while this choice would seem out of the ordinary to some, the actor attributes his decision to his family's individualistic values. Now, after 9 years of break, Imran seems ready to make his comeback.

The Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na star was rumoured to be a part of his uncle Aamir Khan’s production film Happy Patel but it was refuted by Imran. He said, “It’s not true. Vir Das is directing and starring in Happy Patel. I’m not in the film. They have just used a photograph of me as part of an in-film joke. I have never stopped being amazed at how these stories get blown out of context.”