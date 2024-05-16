Advertisement

After years of speculation about his relationship with Lekha Washington, Imran Khan finally came out with the truth in March this year. In an interview, the actor revealed that he has been dating Lekha since 2020. For good measure, he added that he came close to Lekha only during the pandemic, 1 and a half years after his divorce from his ex-wife Avantika. Now, doubling down on their romance, Lekha has also shared a loved-up picture with Imran confirming their relationship.

Lekha Washington goes public about romance with Imran Khan

Lekha took to her Instagram stories on Thursday, May 16 and shared a photo with beau Imran. The couple's silhouettes can be seen in the photo posing together against the stunning sky background. They both give each other intensely loving looks and with their arms around each other. Following their formal dating confirmation, this is the couple's first public post.

Imran Khan defends girlfriend Lekha Washington

In a conversation with Vogue India, Imran spoke about her relationship with Lekha for the first time. The actor said, “The speculation that I’m romantically involved with Lekha Washington is true. I’m divorced and have been separated since February 2019.”

He added that he was addressing the topic merely to save themselves from the hate speech directed at him and his girlfriend. “There’s this narrative of Lekha being a homewrecker, which infuriates me because not only is it misogynistic but it also takes away my agency as an individual.”

Lekha works as an actress predominantly in the Tamil and Telugu industry. Rumours of her dating Imran first surfaced in 2021. Since then the actors have attended several public events together. Most recently, the rumoured couple arrived together for the birthday bash of actress Kriti Kharbanda. However, this is the first time either of them has come our with an official confirmation of their relationship.