Published 17:22 IST, November 9th 2024

Imran Khan Spotted On A Movie Date With Girlfriend Lekha Washington Amid Reports Of Actor's Comeback

Viral Video: Imran Khan and his girlfriend Lekha Washington were spotted together in Mumbai on Friday evening, enjoying a movie outing to kick off the weekend.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Imran Khan Steps Out For A Movie Date With Girlfriend Lekha | WATCH
Imran Khan Steps Out For A Movie Date With Girlfriend Lekha | WATCH | Image: X
17:22 IST, November 9th 2024