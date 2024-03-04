Advertisement

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's blessed union was celebrated in a grand manner in Jamnagar, Gujarat. A star-studded affair unfolded in as Bollywood icons Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, south Indian sensation Rajinikanth, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Senegalese-American singer Akon joined the glitzy pre-wedding festivities of billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani and Viren Merchant's daughter Radhika Merchant.

Anant Ambani with his family | Image: IMDb

The three-day extravaganza, which commenced on March 1, witnessed a glamorous guest list from the realms of entertainment, industry, politics and sports converging at the opulent celebration in the coastal city in Gujarat. It marked a grand prelude to the upcoming wedding of Anant and Radhika. The couple is set to tie the knot on July 12.

Advertisement

Anant and Radhika welcome guests to Jamnagar

Anant and Radhika welcomed guests to Jamnagar on day 1 of the festivities with a heartfelt address. They thanked everyone, including their families, who showed up to bless the couple before they tie the knot in July. Radhika wore a custom Versace outfit and looked stunning in the off shoulder ensemble.

Advertisement

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant | Image: Varinder Chawla

Anant-Radhika share the stage with Rihanna

Day 1 of the bash saw Rihanna performing and at the end of her concert, Radhika, Anant and their families joined the pop star on the stage.

Advertisement

Ambani family with Rihanna | Image: Varinder Chawla

Radhika walks down aisle in ethnic wear

A beautiful moment saw Radhika walking down the aisle as Anant patiently waited for her. The picture sums up their strong bond perfectly.

Advertisement

Radhika Merchant | Image: Varinder Chawla

Hastakshar ceremony

The couple made it official by signing documents at the traditional Hastakshar ceremony on day 3 of their pre-wedding bash.

Advertisement

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant | Image: Varinder Chawla

They looked elegant in traditional Indian outfits.