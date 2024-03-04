Updated March 4th, 2024 at 17:36 IST
IN PHOTOS: Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's Romantic Moments From Pre-wedding Bash
The 3-day gala witnessed a glamorous guest list from the realms of entertainment, industry, politics & sports converging at the opulent celebration in Jamnagar.
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's blessed union was celebrated in a grand manner in Jamnagar, Gujarat. A star-studded affair unfolded in as Bollywood icons Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, south Indian sensation Rajinikanth, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Senegalese-American singer Akon joined the glitzy pre-wedding festivities of billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani and Viren Merchant's daughter Radhika Merchant.
The three-day extravaganza, which commenced on March 1, witnessed a glamorous guest list from the realms of entertainment, industry, politics and sports converging at the opulent celebration in the coastal city in Gujarat. It marked a grand prelude to the upcoming wedding of Anant and Radhika. The couple is set to tie the knot on July 12.
Anant and Radhika welcome guests to Jamnagar
Anant and Radhika welcomed guests to Jamnagar on day 1 of the festivities with a heartfelt address. They thanked everyone, including their families, who showed up to bless the couple before they tie the knot in July. Radhika wore a custom Versace outfit and looked stunning in the off shoulder ensemble.
Anant-Radhika share the stage with Rihanna
Day 1 of the bash saw Rihanna performing and at the end of her concert, Radhika, Anant and their families joined the pop star on the stage.
Radhika walks down aisle in ethnic wear
A beautiful moment saw Radhika walking down the aisle as Anant patiently waited for her. The picture sums up their strong bond perfectly.
Hastakshar ceremony
The couple made it official by signing documents at the traditional Hastakshar ceremony on day 3 of their pre-wedding bash.
They looked elegant in traditional Indian outfits.
Published March 4th, 2024 at 17:36 IST
