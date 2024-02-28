Influencer Alanna Panday, Ananya Panday's Cousin, Announces Pregnancy

Advertisement

Alanna Panday and Ivor McCray, who tied the knot last year, are expecting their first child. Alanna took to her official social media handle and shared a heartfelt video. “We love you so much already, we can’t wait to meet you,” the influencer wrote in the caption of the video.

Alanna Panday announces pregnancy

In the clip, Alanna and Ivor posed for the camera as she flaunts her baby bump. Alanna also gave a glimpse of her sonogram in the video. Sydney Rose's Turning Page is playing in the background. The actress can be seen wearing a floral dress while Ivor keeps it cool and casual.

Bhavana Pandey commented on the video saying, "Alannnaaa, we can’t wait either !!!! Lots of love and best wishes." Alanna's mother, Deanne Panday wrote, "Crying seeing your video, love you so much .. I’m gonna be a grand mom, so so so beautiful you look my baby girl..can’t wait to see you..yaaaaaaa whooo hoooooo I will be a grandmom soon."

File photo of Alanna Panday and Ivor McCray | Image: Instagram

Alanna Panday and Ivor McCray’s love story

Alanna and Ivor tied the knot on March 16, 2023. Their wedding was a dreamy affair. The wedding functions were an elaborate affair, with several functions planned spanned over a week. For D-day, the couple chose to twin in white outfits. Many Bollywood stars were present at the wedding of Panday and McCray, including Dia Mirza, Maheep Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Manish Malhotra , Jackie Shroff, Anushka Dandekar and Mahima Chaudhry.

Friends and followers congratulated Alanna and Ivor on their wedding. The wedding video of the couple, features several other never seen footage from the ceremony. Earlier, Alanna Panday had also shared the video of the dance performances in which her cousin, Ananya Panday danced with Ahaan, Chunky and Bhavana Pandey.