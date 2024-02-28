English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 28th, 2024 at 11:45 IST

Influencer Alanna Panday, Ananya Panday's Cousin, Announces Pregnancy | Video

Alanna Panday, Ananya Panday's cousin, took to her official social media handle and shared a heartfelt video, annoucing her pregnancy.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Influencer Alanna Panday, Ananya Panday's Cousin, Announces Pregnancy
Influencer Alanna Panday, Ananya Panday's Cousin, Announces Pregnancy | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Alanna Panday and Ivor McCray, who tied the knot last year, are expecting their first child. Alanna took to her official social media handle and shared a heartfelt video. “We love you so much already, we can’t wait to meet you,” the influencer wrote in the caption of the video. 

Alanna Panday announces pregnancy 

In the clip, Alanna and Ivor posed for the camera as she flaunts her baby bump. Alanna also gave a glimpse of her sonogram in the video. Sydney Rose's Turning Page is playing in the background. The actress can be seen wearing a floral dress while Ivor keeps it cool and casual. 

Advertisement

Bhavana Pandey commented on the video saying, "Alannnaaa, we can’t wait either !!!! Lots of love and best wishes." Alanna's mother, Deanne Panday wrote, "Crying seeing your video, love you so much .. I’m gonna be a grand mom, so so so beautiful you look my baby girl..can’t wait to see you..yaaaaaaa whooo hoooooo I will be a grandmom soon."

File photo of Alanna Panday and Ivor McCray | Image: Instagram

Alanna Panday and Ivor McCray’s love story 

Alanna and Ivor tied the knot on March 16, 2023. Their wedding was a dreamy affair. The wedding functions were an elaborate affair, with several functions planned spanned over a week. For D-day, the couple chose to twin in white outfits. Many Bollywood stars were present at the wedding of Panday and McCray, including  Dia Mirza, Maheep Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Manish Malhotra, Jackie Shroff, Anushka Dandekar and Mahima Chaudhry. 

Friends and followers congratulated Alanna and Ivor on their wedding. The wedding video of the couple, features several other never seen footage from the ceremony. Earlier, Alanna Panday had also shared the video of the dance performances in which her cousin, Ananya Panday danced with Ahaan, Chunky and Bhavana Pandey. 

Advertisement

Published February 28th, 2024 at 11:35 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Tiger Shroff

A Peak Into BMCM's Event

10 hours ago
Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi

Aamir-Sharman Reunite

10 hours ago
Sowmya Janu

Sowmya Manhandles Cop

10 hours ago
Ayushmann Khurrana in Dum Laga Ke Haisha

Khurrana On DLKH's 10 Yrs

11 hours ago
Anup Jalota at Pankaj Udhas Funeral

Celebs At Pankaj Funeral

11 hours ago
Sunny Deol

Laapataa Ladies Screening

11 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan

Varun-Shraddha Step Out

11 hours ago
The Debate

CAA Is Right

13 hours ago
Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant's recovery

14 hours ago
The Miz

Miz left stranded

17 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Tendulkar visits Uri

18 hours ago
Prachi Desai

Manoj-Prachi Spotted

19 hours ago
Shankar Mahadevan

Final Respects To Pankaj

19 hours ago
Reva

Pankaj Udhas' Funeral

19 hours ago
Zakir Hussain

Pankaj Udhas Last Rites

19 hours ago
B Praak

B Praak In Jamnagar

19 hours ago
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi In Jamnagar

19 hours ago
Shriya

Shriya's Style Moodboard

20 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Lilly set to launch obesity drug in India next year

    Business News8 minutes ago

  2. PM Modi Hits Out at Tamil Nadu Government in Scathing Attack | LIVE

    India News10 minutes ago

  3. Kane Williamson welcomes his third child, a baby girl

    Sports 11 minutes ago

  4. Haaland scores 5 Goals, driving Manchester City into FA Cup quarters

    Sports 11 minutes ago

  5. Planning expansion in India, eyeing omni-channel approach: IKEA CEO

    Business News11 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo