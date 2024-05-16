Advertisement

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a Cannes Film Festival veteran. Following her debut in 2002, the actress has walked the red carpet at the French Riveria for the 20 editions of the festival. On the wee hours of May 16, the Devdas actress was spotted leaving Mumbai to attend the 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival ongoing from May 14.

Aishwarya Rai dons an arm sling at the airport

On the wee hours of May 16, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan along with her daughter Aaradhya was spotted at the Mumbai airport. The duo opted for chic and comfortable outfits for their long travel. However, what caught the notice of social media users was an arm sling donned by the actress.

Aishwarya seemed to have injured herself and was spotted with an arm sling. Her 12-year-old daughter helped the actress in carrying her luggage owing to the injury. Fans of Aishwarya are worried about her health and took to the comment section of the paparazzi video to wish her well. Photos and videos of the same are now doing rounds on social media.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan - A Cannes Film Festival veteran

Aishwarya Rai made her debut at the Cannes Film Festival in 2002. She walked the red carpet in a yellow Neeta Lulla saree, which became one of the most iconic looks for the festival till date. She returned to the festival the following year as a jury member. In 2004 too, the actress opted for a Neeta Lulla creation for her international appearance. In 2005, Aishwarya opted for not one, but two looks - a floral printed dress by Giorgio Armani and a black Gucci gown with a plunging neckline.

In 2006, she made head turns again in her Roberto Cavalli strapless gown paired with the designer’s staple jewellery. The next year, she added a bridal touch to her outfit as she walked down the red carpet with her husband Abhishek Bachchan in a Giorgio Armani white strapless gown. She returned with Abhishek in 2008 as well. In 2009, Aishwarya made noise with her Roberto Cavalli strapless, white gown. Her Sabyasachi saree look in 2010 caught not just domestic, but global attention on the star. Aishwarya continued to stun in two looks in 2011.

2012 remains one of the most remembered appearances of Aishwarya Rai at Cannes. Immediately after giving birth to her daughter, the actress walked the red carpet in Ellie Saab's couture postpartum. For the next three years, she continued to make headlines for her bold fashion looks. In 2016, the 50-year-old actress stirred some conversation among fashion critics with her unique choice of purple lipstick. In the following years, her outfits remained mellow and earned nods from fashion critics. For her last appearance in 2023, Aishwarya stunned in Sophie Couture's breathtaking avant-garde couture. Fans of the actress, as well as fashion enthusiasts, are now waiting for what the actress will bring to the red carpet this year.