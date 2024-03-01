Advertisement

Saina Nehwal is one of the several A-lister celebrities who are in attendance at the Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant wedding. The ace badminton player took to her Instagram account to share a glimpse from inside the wedding venue. The visuals show the insides of the stay arranged for the guests.

Inside visuals of Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding venue goes viral

On March 1, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant kickstarted their pre-wedding festivities. Badminton player Saina Nehwal took to her Instagram account to share a video from inside the pre-wedding festivities venue. She also gave a tour of the deluxe tents arranged for the guests.

In the visuals, Saina first shows around the lush green property for the event. She then shows the inside of the luxury tents. The tents are accustomed with top facilities, AC, furniture and a large space to move. The visuals are now doing rounds on social media.

The lavish pre-wedding event of Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant

Day one of Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's pre-wedding festivities will carry the theme of An Evening in Everland with guests being expected to dress in cocktail attire. Day two of the bash will have guests embody the theme of A Walk on the Wildside - the dress code for the event is 'jungle fever'.

Day two's festivities will notably be held at the Ambani's animal rescue shelter. Day three will include two events - Tusker Trails and Hastakshar - both outdoor affairs with guests being introduced to the natural beauty of Jamnagar.