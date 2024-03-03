Advertisement

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding events follow the larger theme of love for nature. Reflecting the ideals and passion of the couple, the venue Jamnagar is decked up with the theme of Indian motifs, animals, florals and fresh flowers. Designer Manish Malhotra took to his Instagram account to share a series of photos from inside the venue.

Giant wheel, red flowers and chandeliers characterise Mela Rouge at Anant-Radhika’s pre-wedding bash

On March 3, the last day of the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, designer Manish Malhotra offered a glimpse of the pre-wedding festivities. The designer shared a series of photos from the second event of the day - Mela Rouge which was held on the night of March 2. Following the theme of “Dazzling Desi Romance”, the decor was dominated by a dramatic flower setup, larger-than-life lights, and a carousel.

Sharing the photos, the designer captioned the post, “It’s Mela Rouge!” He shared a photo from the venue which had a merry-go-around carousel and a Ferris wheel. Additionally, big golden lights also adorned the venue. A bunch of red roses made up a statement wall inside the venue.

Indian motifs take prominence at Tusker Trails jungle side event

Manish Malhotra also shared glimpses from the jungle-themed event Tusker Trails. Held on March 3, the event gave the guests a closer look at nature with a jungle-side brunch inside Vantara. Motifs from Vantara’s forest adorned the venue. Visuals of big cats adorned the back of the chair. Additionally, India’s national bird peacock also made up an integral part of the decoration.

The walls of the rooms inside the guest's accommodations are also decorated with hand-painted nature elements like trees, animals and other flora. The Indian touch was also added to rugs, cushions and table runners at the venue. Sharing the photos he captioned the post, “The beauty of Art inspired from India,it has a delicacy in colour but weaves a magic when applied across spectrums evoking emotions and memories.”