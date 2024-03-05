×

Updated March 5th, 2024 at 21:29 IST

Inside Photos From Tusker Trail Event At Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s Pre-wedding Bash Go Viral

Manish Malhotra took to his Instagram account to share a series of pictures from the venue of Tusker Trails, a pre-wedding event of Anant Ambani and Radhika.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Tusker Trails
Tusker Trails | Image:Instagram
The pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant were not just a celebration of their love but also highlighted the couple’s penchant for wildlife and nature. Hosted in Jamnagar, several events from the three-day bash highlighted the couple’s love for wildlife and were held in the animal rehabilitation and care centre Vantara. The third day began with a brunch inside the conservatory - Tusker Trails. Designer Manish Malhotra took to his social media account to share a series of photos from the event. 

Flora and Fauna take centre stage at Tusker Trail 

Designer Manish Malhotra has been sharing several inside photos from the various pre-wedding bash of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Today, March 5, two days after the conclusion of the festivities, the designer has shared inside photos from the Tusker Trail event. Sharing the photos the designer wrote, “Surrounded by Nature’s gentle Giants, inspired by the foraging style of floral art featuring indigenous flora, antique fan stories, classic safari collectables, miniature terrariums featuring clay toy elephants paved the trail for a brunch in nature truly.” 

The photos show the picturesque setting of the brunch. Surrounded by nature, the furniture at the venue was adorned with nature and elements from nature. Earthy textures and minimalist design also highlighted the space. The venue was also lit up with ample natural light. 

Brunch by the jungle - Guests get closer to Vantara 

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s love for nature and wildlife conservation is not unknown. Their recent animal care centre and rehabilitation centre Vantara served as an ideal location for the pre-wedding festivities of the couple. The first event of Day 3 was called Tusker Trails and was held inside the Vantara premises.

Ranbir Kapoor carrying Raha in his arms | Image: Varinder Chawla

A brunch was set up for the guests overlooking the animal conservation centre. The theme of the day was ‘casual chic’ and all attendees abided by it. In a viral video from the day, Ranbir Kapoor could be seen carrying baby Raha in his arms while Alia Bhatt follows them. The family was dressed in casual white outfits for the day's event. They could be seen greeting Abhishek Bachchan, who joined the pre-wedding festivities on the final day. Megastars Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth along with their families joined the pre-wedding bash of the couple only on the concluding day. 

Published March 5th, 2024 at 21:29 IST

