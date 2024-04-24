Advertisement

Varun Dhawan is all set to embrace fatherhood for the first time. The actor celebrates his 37th birthday today, April 24. On the occasion, the actor took to his Instagram account to share a glimpse of the celebration.

Varun Dhawan rings in 37th birthday with family

Varun Dhawan took to his Instagram account to share a series photos of photos from the intimate birthday celebration. The Bhediya actor shared a photo posing with a birthday cake. He can be seen posing for the shutterbug in a black and white vest while a ‘happy birthday’ banner adorns the background.

In the subsequent photos, he shared glimpses of his moments with his mother Karuna. He also shared a special picture featuring his pet dog enjoying a family meal. Fans, followers and friends of the actor took to the comment section to extend wishes for the day to him.

Varun Dhawan teases new film on birthday

While Varun Dhawan shared a glimpse of his birthday celebration, eagle-eyed fans noticed the caption on the post. Sharing the photos, the actor wrote, “Growing, learning and yet trying to stay the same thank u for all the wonderful wishes and love. P.s - I ate very lil bit of that cake since I start a new movie 🎥 very soon so very excited about that !!!!” Without revealing much, Varun teased a new film which would be announced soon. Fans of the actor are now waiting in anticipation for the announcement.

Varun already has a busy year ahead. The dad-to-be is gearing up for the release of his film Baby John, scheduled to release on May 31. He will also be seen in the Amazon series Citadel: Hunny Bunny alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Additionally, Varun will reunite with Bawaal co-star Janhvi Kapoor in Sunny Sanskaari Ki Tulsi Kumari. He will also feature in No Entry 2, Bhediya 2 and Stree 2.

