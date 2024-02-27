Advertisement

Reliance Industries and Reliance Foundation on Monday announced the launch of Vantara, an initiative aimed at rescuing, treating, caring and rehabilitating injured, abused and threatened animals, in both India and abroad. Vantara was conceptualised by Anant Ambani, the director on the boards of RIL and Reliance Foundation. It is considered to be the world’s largest animal rescue and rehabilitation centre. “The Vantara initiative, the first of its kind in India, has been conceptualised and birthed under the passionate leadership of Anant Ambani, Director on the boards of RIL and Reliance Foundation,” Reliance industries said in a statement.

Home to 2,000 rescued animals: Vantara

The animal shelter is located in the green belt of Reliance’s Jamnagar Refinery Complex and is 3,000 acres having a “jungle-like environment that mimics the natural, enriching, lush and verdant habitat for the rescued species to thrive in". It houses over 2,000 rescued animals.

Inside photo of Vantara | Image; Instagram

Inside photo of Vantara | Image; Instagram

Inside photo of Vantara | Image; Instagram

In an interview with ANI after the launch event, Anant said, “In Radha Krishna Elephant welfare trust, we have rescued more than 200 elephants from across India.” He further said that the initiative will serve elephants and only service work will be done. "This is not a zoo, this is a ‘Sevalaya’. I believe that Shri Ganesh resides in elephants and the form of Ganesh is that of an elephant. So, I serve elephants with the spirit of serving Ganesha."

Advertisement

Specialised kitchen

The facility houses a specialised kitchen that spans more than 14,000 square feet, meticulously crafting a tailored diet for each elephant, prioritizing their crucial physical requirements, including oral health.

Advertisement

Nutrition lab

There is also a nutrition lab. Anant said that a jungle has been created in 600 acre of land so that elephants can feel they are living in their natural habitat. "We are doing surgeries of many elephant here.," Anant elaborated further.

Advertisement

A refuge for wild animals

This facility serves as a haven for wild animals previously utilized in circuses or confined zoos. Animals from distressed and hazardous environments, both within India and worldwide, find refuge here.

Advertisement

"Soon, we will open our zoological park for the citizens only for educational purposes. We do not wish to do any kind of business from it. This has been constructed with a spirit of service,” Anant explained.