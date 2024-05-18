Inside Video Of Taapsee Pannu- Mathias Boe’s Dreamy Wedding Ceremony In Udaipur Goes Viral

Advertisement

Taapsee Pannu surprised her fans by secretly tying the knot with her long-time boyfriend Mathias Boe. The couple got married in an intimate ceremony in Udaipur. Only close friends and family of both the bride and groom were present at the event. Days after the wedding, a video of the venue has surfaced online.

Inside Taapsee Pannu’s dreamy wedding venue

While Taapsee Pannu has refrained from sharing photos and videos from her wedding ceremony, the inside visuals from the functions made their way on social media. Most recently the wedding planners of the actress - The Wedding Wale took to their Instagram account to share the official video from inside their wedding venue. They shared the wedding video with the caption, “We crafted a dream-like setting, blending the elegance of pastel blooms with a rustic charm and hints of gold. Every detail was thoughtfully planned, ensuring it all felt delicate, fresh, and classy.”

The caption continued, “Following the ceremony, a breathtakingly beautiful sit-down dinner awaited, setting the stage for an evening of enchantment and elegance. Here’s to a lifetime of love, happiness, and adventures together for the couple!” The video showcases the Danish setting at the venue. The aisle was adorned with fresh white flowers and the guests were given raw rice as wedding favours.

Inside Taapsee Pannu’s shimmer-filled sangeet night

On May 1, days after the actress’ wedding, her event planners took to their Instagram account to share an inside video of the sangeet ceremony. Sharing the video, the wedding company wrote in the caption, “Exclusively step into Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe's sangeet night! The entrance was all things magic mixed with stardust and love. We created this entrance passage shimmering with twinkling chandeliers setting the stage for an evening filled with show lights, music and some crazy dance performances!”