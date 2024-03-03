Advertisement

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar continued for the second day in a similarly glamorous fashion, with a mix of "jungle fever" and "desi romance style." Day 2 of the festivities began with a tour of the Reliance Foundation's animal rescue and rehabilitation center Vantara, during which celebrity guests were asked to wear 'comfy shoes'. Late in the evening, the couple hosted a Mela Rogue party, with celebrity guests dressed in a desi romance style. Several videos from the event has now gone viral on social media.

Inside videos from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities go viral

A viral video featured a candid moment between Bollywood actresses Deepika Padukone and Sara Ali Khan. Contagious laughter filled the air during their verbal exchange, implying a shared joke.

Another video making the rounds showed Ranveer Singh's infectious energy on full display after he spotted Tiger Shroff. Ranveer effortlessly performed the hook step from Tiger's upcoming film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan's song Mast Malang Jhoom. Tiger then approached Ranveer for a greeting, and the two shared a candid moment. Soon, Ranveer lifted Tiger off the ground and enjoyed the celebrations.

Another video featured Deepika and Ranveer performing dandiya during Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities. The two grooved and enjoyed the night.

Akshay Kumar's video from the event has gone viral on social media. In the video, Akshay Kumar can be seen singing Gud Naal Ishq Mitha. Also, Diljit Dosanjh's performance video has garnered attention from the netizens. The Punjabi singer grooved to his popular songs and stole the show with his performance. Check out some more inside videos from the grand pre-wedding bash of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

Day 3 of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities promises a mix of adventure and tradition in Jamnagar. On March 3, the grand finale is divided into two main events, each with its own setting and dress code.

