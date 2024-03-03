English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 3rd, 2024 at 08:52 IST

Inside Videos From Anant-Radhika's Pre-Wedding Bash: Ranveer-Tiger's Dance To Diljit's Performance

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar continued for the second day in a similar fashion, with a mix of jungle fever.

Inside Videos From Anant-Radhika's Pre-Wedding Bash | WATCH
Inside Videos From Anant-Radhika's Pre-Wedding Bash | WATCH | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar continued for the second day in a similarly glamorous fashion, with a mix of "jungle fever" and "desi romance style." Day 2 of the festivities began with a tour of the Reliance Foundation's animal rescue and rehabilitation center Vantara, during which celebrity guests were asked to wear 'comfy shoes'. Late in the evening, the couple hosted a Mela Rogue party, with celebrity guests dressed in a desi romance style. Several videos from the event has now gone viral on social media. 

Inside videos from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities go viral

A viral video featured a candid moment between Bollywood actresses Deepika Padukone and Sara Ali Khan. Contagious laughter filled the air during their verbal exchange, implying a shared joke.

 

Another video making the rounds showed Ranveer Singh's infectious energy on full display after he spotted Tiger Shroff. Ranveer effortlessly performed the hook step from Tiger's upcoming film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan's song Mast Malang Jhoom. Tiger then approached Ranveer for a greeting, and the two shared a candid moment. Soon, Ranveer lifted Tiger off the ground and enjoyed the celebrations.

Advertisement

Another video featured Deepika and Ranveer performing dandiya during Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities. The two grooved and enjoyed the night. 

Akshay Kumar's video from the event has gone viral on social media. In the video, Akshay Kumar can be seen singing Gud Naal Ishq Mitha. Also, Diljit Dosanjh's performance video has garnered attention from the netizens. The Punjabi singer grooved to his popular songs and stole the show with his performance. Check out some more inside videos from the grand pre-wedding bash of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

Day 3 of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities promises a mix of adventure and tradition in Jamnagar. On March 3, the grand finale is divided into two main events, each with its own setting and dress code.

Advertisement






 

 

Advertisement

Published March 3rd, 2024 at 08:52 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

16 hours ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika Pre-wedding

16 hours ago
Anant-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

16 hours ago
Mandira Bedi

Mandira Bedi In Casuals

16 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Anant-Radhika Wedding

16 hours ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja Stuns In Casual

16 hours ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut In Casual Look

16 hours ago
Ram Charan

RC Pampers Upasana

16 hours ago
Tiger Shroff Birthday

Akshay Shares BMCM BTS

16 hours ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika In Japan

16 hours ago
#BJPFirstList

New faces in BJP's list?

a day ago
MS Dhoni, Pandya Brothers

Krunal- Hardik Spotted

2 days ago
Suniel Shetty

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

2 days ago
Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan

Saif-Kareena Get Clicked

2 days ago
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

2 days ago
Ivanka Trump

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

2 days ago
Nita Ambani on Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding

Nita Ambani On Jamnagar

2 days ago
Anant Ambani's Wedding

Jamnagar Airport

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. LIVE: PM Modi to Lead Final Council Meet Ahead of Lok Sabha Polls

    India News16 minutes ago

  2. Japan’s lower house passes budget, critical for PM Kishida

    Business News28 minutes ago

  3. Akshay Kumar Performs Anant-Radhika’s Grand Pre-wedding Bash

    Entertainment31 minutes ago

  4. Viral: Cute Little Bear Refusing To Let Go A Man Who Saved Him From Fire

    World32 minutes ago

  5. Chennai Metro to Increase Train Frequency on These Lines Today

    India News37 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo