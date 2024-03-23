×

Updated March 23rd, 2024 at 10:53 IST

Is Diljit Dosanjh Married To Nisha Bano, Shares A Kid? Latter Reveals The Truth

Nisha Bano, the girl who is seen with Diljit Dosanjh in the viral wedding photo, broke her silence on the matter and provided a detailed clarification.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Nisha Bano and Diljit Dosanjh
Nisha Bano and Diljit Dosanjh | Image:X
Several reports of Diljit Dosanjh being married have been doing the rounds on the internet. A few reports suggested that he is married to Nisha Bano and also has a son from that marriage. Even though Diljit Dosanjh hasn't spoken about the matter, Nisha Bano took to her social media handle to provide a clarification.

Is Diljit Dosanjh married?

Nisha Bano, the girl who is seen with Diljit Dosanjh in the viral wedding photo, broke her silence on the matter and provided a detailed clarification. Taking to her social media handle, Nisha Bano, a famous Punjabi singer and actor, penned a note. She revealed that people know she is married to Sameer Mahi. She further wrote, "Hahahaha koi menu v puchlo 🤣🤣🤣🤣 mai ave hi wife bnati 🤣🤣🤣 eh news bhut viral ho rahi n bhut Sare lok menu video n pics tag n share kar rahe 😂😂 but punjabiya nu ta pta k mai @sameermahiofficial di wife aa Bollywood nu kon samjave 🤣🤣🤣🤣"

 

 

When did the rumours about Diljit Dosanjh's wedding surface online?

Rumours around Diljit Dosanjh's marriage began after a statement by Kiara Advani made headlines. During the promotions of Good Newzz, where Kiara and Diljit shared screen space, the actress hinted that she is the only one in the star cast who does not have a kid. Besides this, his photo with Nisha Bano also went viral. However, Diljit is yet to provide a clarification on the issue.

Kiara and Diljit file photo | Image: X

 

He recently performed alongside Ed Sheeran, and his next project is a collaboration with Saweetie called Khutti. On the cinematic front, he has Crew and Chamkila set for theatrical and OTT release, respectively. The former stars him alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon, while the latter features Parineeti Chopra as the female lead. 

Published March 23rd, 2024 at 10:33 IST

