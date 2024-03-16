Isha Ambani, Bulgari Host Star-studded 'A Roman Holi' Bash - See Photos

Advertisement

Isha Ambani along with Bulgari CEO Christophe Babin co-hosted a Roman Holi bash at the Ambani Residence on Friday, March 15. The bash was attended by several celebrities including Priyanka Chopra, Madhuri Dixit, Shilpa Shetty, and Ayushmann Khurrana among others. Photos and videos from the event are now going viral on social media.

Who wore what?

The stars were dressed in fashionable outfits. Isha Ambani was seen wearing a Banarsi floor-length gown by designer Ashwin Thiyagarajan.

Priyanka Chopra opted for a pastel pink stylish slit skirt-styled sheer pre-draped saree by Gaurav Gupta that she paired with a bustier blouse. She completed her look with heels and a sparkling necklace.

Priyanka Chopra poses with Isha Ambani in Mumbai

Actress Shilpa Shetty was seen wearing an emerald dress with a printed cape by Anamika Khanna.

Earlier on Friday, Priyanka Chopra was at the Jio World Plaza for the store launch event of Bulgari. She is one of the global ambassadors of the brand. Later that night a Roman Holi event was organised which was an ode to Bulgari's love for India and its deep connection to its rich cultural heritage.

Talking about the event, Priyanka Chopra said, "Holi is one of my favourite festivals, and I am thrilled to be celebrating it with Bulgari as A Roman Holi, a concept that beautifully blends innovation with the rich traditions of both India and Italy. This event holds a special place in my heart as Bulgari's Heritage Collection draws inspiration from the Navaratna, uniting the celebrated cultures and traditions of India and Italy on a global stage."

What more do we know about the event?

The Roman Holi bash unfolded with immersive experiences that connected the art of colour with the brilliance of precious stones. Jasleen gave a mesmerising live performance. The event aimed to forge an enduring tie between India and the Maison that will lend to endless creative expressions.