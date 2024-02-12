Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 12th, 2024 at 09:51 IST

Isha Koppikar Drops Estranged Husband Timmy Narang’s Surname From Instagram Amid Divorce Drama

In recent developments of their divorce drama, Isha Koppikar dropped her former husband Timmy Narang’s surname from her Instagram handle.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Isha Koppikar-Timmy Narang
Isha Koppikar-Timmy Narang | Image:File Photo
Isha Koppikar and Timmy Narang have reportedly separated after 14 years of marriage. While Narang confirmed the news of divorce to media portals, Koppikar has kept her silence on the matter. Amid the drama, the actress recently dropped her ex-husband’s surname from her official Instagram handle. 

Isha Koppikar removes Narang Surname from Instagram handle

Koppikar and Narang have refrained from making comments about their divorce. However, they both often share cryptic notes on social media that hint at trouble in paradise. In recent developments, Isha dropped her ex’s surname from her Instagram handle. 

Recently, Koppikar made her first public appearance after getting divorced from Narang. In a video shared by a paparazzo, Isha looks pretty in a black ensemble, accessorised with statement earrings. Her daughter looks cute in a white crop top paired with a matching skirt and jacket. In several images, Usha who seems close to the actress was seen feeding her birthday cake to the actress.

What do we know about Isha Koppikar and Rohit Narang's separation?

According to reports, Isha Koppikar and Rohit Narang have filed for divorce in November and the actress has also left her matrimonial house along with her nine-year-old daughter Rianna. It is also reported that the actor replied with 'it's too soon to comment, Give me some privacy", when she was approached to confirm the separation news.

Isha Koppikar and Rohit Narang reportedly met at a gym and were friends for three years before they started to date each other. In 2009, the couple tied the knot. They welcomed their first and only child, a daughter, five years later. 

Published February 12th, 2024 at 09:51 IST

