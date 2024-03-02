Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated March 2nd, 2024 at 14:31 IST

Ivanka Trump Shares Photos With Husband Jared Kushner From 'Magical Evening' In Jamnagar

Ivanka Trump shared a series of photos on her Insta handle, offering a sneak peek of her joyous and magical evening at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding festivities.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Ivanka Trump
Ivanka Trump with husband Jared. | Image:Ivanka Trump/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Ivanka Trump, accompanied by her husband Jared Kushner and daughter Arabella Rose, arrived in Jamnagar to attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities. The three-day event kick-started on March 1 with a theme An Evening in Everland and the dress code was cocktail. Now, Ivanka has shared a series of photos on her social media handle, offering a sneak peek of her joyous evening.

Inside Ivanka Trump-Jared Kushner's day at Ambani event

For the day 1 event, Ivanka opted for an Indian attire - Manish Malhotra's signature stripped silver-golden sequin saree paired with Manish Malhotra Jewellery. She paired her saree with a matching blouse and accentuated with golden danglers. She sported dewy makeup with kohl and mascara-laden eyes.

(Ivanka Trump with husband Jared | Image: Instagram)

In the first image, she is adorably looking at her husband, who is dressed in a black bandhgala jacket paired with matching pants from the shelves of Manish Malhotra. Next, is a family portrait showing Ivanka happily posing with Jared and Arabella. The carousel post also has a video of her with their daughter Arabella, dancing and enjoying in the garden. She has also shared a video of Rihanna performing on the stage.

(Ivanka Trump with her family | Image: Instagram)

Sharing the post, she penned a sweet note, sending warm wishes to Anant and Radhika. She started the note by sharing about her first night in India, "First night in India ~ a magical evening in Everland!" She added, "Sending warm wishes to Anant and @radhikamerchant for endless happiness and love as they embark on this wonderful adventure together."

Who's who of the industry graced the cocktail night with their presence

Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Saina Nehwal, Ishan Kishan, Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Zaheer Khan-Sagrika Ghatge, Rhea Kapoor-Karan, Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal and B Praak, to name a few graced the event with their presence. 

Published March 2nd, 2024 at 14:31 IST

