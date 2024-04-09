Advertisement

Jackie Chan recently rang in his 70th birthday on April 7. A little while back, a picture of the actor, sporting white hair and a white beard, started doing the rounds of the internet. With Jackie Chan looking evidently aged, the photo elicited concern from the actor's fans the world over. However, Jackie Chan has now provided an interesting 'health' update.

Jackie Chan turns 70 years old today, Happy Birthday 🥳🎈 pic.twitter.com/KYcZWjN06p — Mr Dear, (@Mr_Mwenya) April 7, 2024

Jackie Chan shares 'health' update



On the occasion of his birthday, Jackie Chan took to his Instagram handle, sharing a series of throwback pictures of himself, embracing various roles. The caption however, pointedly addressed his fans' concerns over his allegedly swift ageing. Jackie revealed how the photo that had everybody worried was simply his look for an upcoming project.

The excerpt read, "Not so long ago, a lot of friends saw some recent photos of me on the internet, and they were all concerned about my health. I want to take this opportunity to let everyone know, don’t worry! It’s just a character appearance for my latest movie. The character requires me to have white hair, white beard and look old. Over the years, I’ve always been willing to try new things for a movie, no matter if it’s a challenging stunt or a breakthrough appearance for a character. I’ve been in the entertainment business for 62 years and I cherish every moment because I’m lucky I’m still filming today".

Jackie Chan reminisces on the magic of birthdays



Jackie Chan begun his lengthy caption with a reflective take on birthdays. The actor admitted how though the number '70' appeared daunting to him at first, he has gotten himself around to the beauty of ageing. He also reflected how ageing, is actually an added privilege when it comes to stuntmen.

The excerpt read, "Even before today, many friends have been reminding me: “Jackie, it’s going to be your 70th birthday!” Every time I hear this number, my heart would stop for a second - l’m 70 years old already? After recovering from the shock, the second thing that would come to my mind is a saying that my big brother, Sammo Hung once said: “being able to grow old is a fortunate thing.” Especially for us stunt people, we don’t know how lucky we are to be able to grow old".