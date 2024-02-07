English
Updated January 19th, 2024 at 11:41 IST

Jackie Participates In Cleanliness Drive Ahead of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha, Washes Temple Stairs

Jackie Shroff was joined by the wife of Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, Amruta Fadnavis in this endeavour. CHeck out the video here.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Jackie Shroff
Jackie Shroff | Image:Pinterest
The Ram Mandir consecration is right around the corner and various Indian celebrities have been invited for the pious ceremony in Ayodhya on January 22. The nation is gripped with religious fervour and Jackie Shroff was recently captured by the paparazzi cleaning stairs at a Lord Ram temple in Mumbai. Shroff was joined by wife of Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, Amruta Fadnavis in this endeavour. The video of the two popular personalities taking part in the cleanliness drive has gone viral on social media. 

Jackie Shroff does his bit ahead of Ram Mandir inauguration

In a viral video, Jackie Shroff was seen cleaning the premises of the oldest Ram temple in Mumbai. He was seen sweeping around the venue and helped in collecting garbage. He also watered plants with a bucket of water. He was joined by Amruta Fadnavis and other people in the cleanliness drive. 

Tiger Shroff, Jackie Shroff receive invitation for Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony

Jackie Shroff, along with his son Tiger, has also received an invitation for the Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha ceremony in Ayodhya. Taking to Instagram, Jackie shared a string of pictures, which he captioned, "We are blessed to be a part of the most auspicious Shri Ram JanmBhoomi Mandir Praan-Pratishtha Ceremony on 22nd January at Ayodhya. Grateful to each and every one who is involved and has contributed since so many decades, to bring this historical day in the lives of us Indians. Thanks to the respected Dignitaries of the incredible organization..RSS, Shri Sunil Ambekar ji, Shri Ajay Mudpe ji and our dear friend Mahaveer Jain who visited and graced our home with the Auspicious invitation!"

The Pran Pratistha ceremony is scheduled to take place on January 22. The preparations are underway for the event, which is expected to draw dignitaries and ordinary people from all walks of life.

(With ANI inputs)

Published January 19th, 2024 at 11:23 IST

