Advertisement

Jackie Shroff was spotted in Mumbai on Friday, April 5, and various photos and videos of this outing have been circulating on social media. The actor, who is known for his open and entertaining interactions with both fans and photographers, is seen playfully interacting with the fans however his behaviour did not go well with some users of the internet. In the viral video, Jackie hit a fan on his head drawing criticism for his crass attitude.

Jackie Shroff’s actions divide the internet

During a recent outing, Jackie came to a stop and began taking selfies with fans who surrounded him. He was seen sporting a fedora and carrying two plants in his trademark style. While posing for the photos, the actor jokingly tapped a fan on the head and requested him to move aside before getting a picture with him.

Shroff then laughed with the people while taking photos, and the paparazzi caught it all. However, users in the comments section had varying reactions to him tapping the fan on his head. While some saw his acts as humorous, others wondered what would happen if the incident were reversed.

Advertisement

One user said, “Why is he beating him ! Is he mad.” Another one added, “Imagine that guy hitting him back.” Some also came in defence of the Aaina star and wrote, “This is what love looks like.” Someone else commented“I met him three times in Goa, and no one is as friendly as Jacky sir.”

Jackie Shroff’s shares Shakespeare wisdom

Jackie Shroff recently made news when he dubbed himself 'Bhidu Shakespeare' and offered some words of wisdom to everyone. The actor took to X (formerly called Twitter) and wrote: “Summer vacation aa raha hai bhai log. Uske bare mein kuch TIPPANI dena chahunga. Ek Chhat pe Chidiya ke liye paani aur apne bachon ke liye kuch...... batata hoon #BhiduShakespeare (Summer vacations are coming brothers. So, there are some things I would like to share. On the rooftop keep some water for the birds and something for your kids… I will tell you #BhiduShakespeare).”

On the work front, Jackie will be seen in Baby John starring Varun Dhawan.

Advertisement

(with inputs from IANS)