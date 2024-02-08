Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh Blush As Paps Tease Them Amid Wedding Rumours

Advertisement

Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh were among the several other stars who attended the wedding reception of Aamir’s Khan daughter Ira Khan. On January 13, the couple walked hand-in-hand at the wedding reception. However, the paparazzi at the venue did not let the couple walk by without addressing the rumours of their marriage.

Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh shy away from answering questions about marriage



Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh were dressed to the nines to attend the wedding reception of Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare on January 13 in NMACC in Mumbai. The Doctor G actress looked chic in a steel grey shimmery draped dress with cutouts and eye-catching waist details. Jackky, on the other hand, wore a black bandhgala with a sequin collar.

As the couple arrived at the red carpet, the paparazzi at the venue teased them about the news of their marriage. One person could be heard saying, ‘next aapki shaadi mein aana hai’ while another asked the actors to pose well so that the picture could be used later at their own wedding. The actors did not reply to the camerapersons but simply blushed. Their reaction to the comments is being hailed as a confirmation of their wedding, reportedly to be held in February.

Rakul Preet Singh- Jackky Bhagnani to tie the knot in February?

A file photo of Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani at Ganesh Chaturthi celebration | Image: Instagram

Actress Rakul Preet Singh and actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani are reportedly set to tie the knot in February. The couple will get married in Goa in an intimate ceremony. However, there is no official confirmation about the same from either of the actors yet.

The couple made their relationship official on Instagram back in October 2021. As per media reports, both Rakul and Jackky plan to relax a bit before going all out in terms of festivities. An official announcement from the couple with regards to their wedding plans is awaited.