English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 5th, 2024 at 10:19 IST

Jamie Foxx To Share Details Of His Medical Emergency On Stage: I’m Gonna Do It In A Funny Way

Jamie Foxx plans to talk about his sudden hospitalisation but with a funny spin.

Reported by: Indo-Asian News Service
Jamie Foxx
Jamie Foxx | Image:Jamie Foxx I Image: IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Oscar and Grammy-winning actor Jamie Foxx plans to talk about his sudden hospitalisation almost a year ago but with a "funny" spin.

Jamie, who was at the African American Film Critics Association’s (AAFCA) Special Achievement Awards luncheon, shared: “Everybody wants to know what happened, and I’m going to tell you what happened. But I’ve gotta do it in my way."

Advertisement

“I’m gonna do it in a funny way. We’re gonna be on the stage. We’re gonna get back to the standup sort of roots.”

“It’ll be called, ‘What Had Happened Was', and it’s got all the things that happened, especially on our side of our community,” he said, joking about the rumours that the “Jamie Foxx” sightings after his hospitalisation weren’t, in fact, him.

Advertisement

“I dove out of a car to save this Black woman’s purse,” he said.

The actor added: “That ain’t no damn Jamie, that’s a clone.”

Advertisement

Jamie made his first public appearance at the Critics Choice Association’s special celebration of Black, Latino and AAPI achievements last December, reports variety.com.

He took everyone by surprise guests by taking the stage to accept the Vanguard Award.

Advertisement

Jamie then joined back work in January as he was on the set of 'Back In Action' alongside actress Cameron Diaz.

The actor is heading back to co-host Fox’s 'Beat Shazam' with his daughter Corinne Foxx.

Advertisement

He and his Foxxhole Productions partner Datari Turner appeared alongside honourees, filmmaker Deon Taylor, choreographer Fatima Robinson, the creative team behind 'Killers of the Flower Moon' and the family of the late social justice campaigner Michael Latt at the luncheon held in Los Angeles.

Jamie sees life differently now.

Advertisement

“I’m so thankful. And I just get emotional. Because it was really… it’s beyond the scope. Cherish life. I have some people in my life that really made sure I was here because it was dire straits,” Jamie said.

Advertisement

Published March 5th, 2024 at 10:19 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The Debate

Modi Ka Parivar

12 hours ago
Akon Vibe

Akon Vibes With Anant

18 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky's Dance

18 hours ago
Lucky Ali performs at Anant-Radhika Merchant wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

18 hours ago
Nita Ambani

Anant-Radhika wedding

19 hours ago
Sini Shetty

Sini's Tribute

19 hours ago
Nita Ambani-Diljit Dosanjh

Anant-Radhika Wedding

19 hours ago
Anant-Radhika Bash

Anant-Radhika Bash Day 3

20 hours ago
Nita Ambani

Ambanis' Maha Aarti

20 hours ago
Radhika Merchant

Radhika Viral Moment

21 hours ago
Aishwarya Rai

Aish-Aaradhya Groove

21 hours ago
Mukesh-Nita Ambani

Mukesh-Nita's Dance

2 days ago
Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone

DeepVeer's Dance Show

2 days ago
Bill Gates

Anant-Radhika Wedding

2 days ago
Anant Ambani-Nita Ambani

Anant Ambani Greets Raha

2 days ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Deepika Plays Garba

2 days ago
Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor Dazzle In Ethnic Wear

Kareena-Karisma In Ethnic

2 days ago
Nita Ambani

Isha-Nita Dance On Stage

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. South Korean market regulators mull spot Bitcoin ETFs approval

    Business News5 minutes ago

  2. Health, Education in Focus: Key Takeaways of Punjab Budget 2024

    India News5 minutes ago

  3. Surbhi Chandna-Karan Sharma Share First Photos From Dreamy Wedding

    Entertainment6 minutes ago

  4. LTTS partners with Intel to scale Edge AI solutions

    Tech 8 minutes ago

  5. Indian Cities Which Make For Culturally Rich Heritage Walk Spots

    Lifestyle10 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo