Advertisement

Comedian Jamie Lever recently talked about her relationship with her father, the renowned actor-comedian Johnny Lever. It goes without saying that at the height of his remarkable career, the Bollywood comic was frequently preoccupied with back-to-back filming. Jamie, his daughter and aspiring comedian, revealed how this affected their relationship when she was a child.

Jamie Lever opens up about her relationship with Johnny

During her appearance on AfterHours with All About Eve podcast, Jamie stated unlike other children her age, she never got father-daughter time with her father as Johnny was always busy shooting and used to film for 4-5 movies a day. She said, “Everybody had their father-daughter time, but I never really got that. And even my brother, we didn’t. Because he was shooting four or five films daily, he never really took us to school; he wasn’t available when we returned. We never really had long chats with him. We never discussed anything, our likes, dislikes. We didn’t have time for all that bonding with father.”

Jamie and her brother Jesse were raised by their mother Sujatha Lever while their father was away at work. Additionally, they had a large extended family that never allowed them to feel alone. The comic revealed that Johnny used to make an effort to make up for his absence by showing them love and gifts on sporadic house visits.

As Jesse and Jamie grew older and prepared to enter college, Johnny realised how important it was to spend more time with his children. As a result, he started to be pickier about his assignments and set aside a large amount of his calendar for his children.

Advertisement

What’s Jamie Lever upto?

Comedian Jamie Lever has been part of several television shows, including Comedy Circus Ke Mahabali. The actress-comedian last appeared with her father, Johnny Lever, in the comedy-drama series Pop Kaun. She just made her Telugu film debut in the May 3, 2024 release of Aa Okkati Adakku, which costarred Allari Naresh, Faria Abdullah, and Vennela Kishore.