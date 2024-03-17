Advertisement

Janhvi Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur strutted the ramp for the fashion label Kalki at the ultimate day of Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI in Mumbai on Sunday. Photos of the Bollywood stars have gone viral on social media, with many asking for them to collaborate on a film together.

Aditya Roy Kapur and Janhvi Kapoor at Lakme Fashion Week | Image: Varinder Chawla

Janhvi and Aditya dazzle in ethnic outfits

At the ramp, Janhvi donned a fish-cut lehenga with crystals, tassels and floral motifs. She looked like she came right out of a fairy tale as she sashayed the showcase called Inara by the label. On the other hand, Aditya flaunted the stunning men’s wear from the label. He chose to go all black as he wore an achakan with crystals paired with well-tailored pants and a shirt. "Walking alongside Janhvi was truly a fun experience for me,“ Aditya said.

Janhvi Kapoor at Lakme Fashion Week | Image: Varinder Chawla

Janhvi shared how the showstopper outfit made her feel. ”The outfit feels like a fairytale, especially with its beautiful handwoven details. Being their muse is such an honour, and I'm grateful for this unforgettable experience,” she told IANS.

Describing her outfit, the Good Luck Jerry actress added, “I’m wearing a fish cut lehenga that carries beautiful handcrafted intricate details. It features stunning cut dana, tiki work, and kali embroidery, complemented by crystals, tassels, and floral motifs with a geometric mix.”

Nishit Gupta on his latest designs showcased at Lakme Fashion Week

Director of Kalki, Nishit Gupta said that it takes “labour of love” from the artisans to make their designs. Sharing details about the collection, Nishit said, “Our upcoming collection draws inspiration from the enchanting beauty of nature, the season of cherry blossom and the magic of florals over a confluence of spring and summer."

(With IANS inputs)