Janhvi Kapoor is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film title Mr and Mrs Mahi. Recently, during an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram, the actress was asked whether she copies Zendaya's fashion sense. Responding to the question, she said that she is inspired by Zendaya and Uorfi Javed's fashion sense.

Janhvi Kapoor on copying Zendaya's fashion sense

Ahead of the trailer launch of Mr and Mrs Mahi, Janhvi Kapoor hosted an AMA session and answered several questions posted by fans on her Instagram handle. One of the fans asked, "Is it true that you're copying Zendaya?" Janhvi was quick to respond to the question and said, "Yes, I think I am very heavily inspired by what she did for her Challengers and Dune promotions. And not just her, I think, even Uorfi (Javed) is creative with her fashion. I feel like as actors we should all encourage method dressing or dressing similar to the characters when you are promoting your films. I have never really done it except for Dhadak."

Janhvi Kapoor praises Zendaya

Janhvi Kapoor further praised Zendaya during the AMA session and said, "When I saw her doing it so well and dress in accordance to the theme of the film, I realise that, as actors, it sets a good amount of attention to how we look and how we dress. And, if I could use that to bring attention back to my film, then why not? And Mother Zendaya showed us the way and showed us how to do it really well. It is definitely inspired, and I am just trying to follow in her footsteps."

Meanwhile, Mr and Mrs Mahi's trailer featuring Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao seemed promising to the audience. The film is directed by Sharan Sharma.