Radhika Merchant recently had an intimate bridal shower with her close friends. The bride-to-be had a pink-themed pyjama party which was attended by actress Janhvi Kapoor among others. Photos from the hush-hush bridal shower are now going viral on social media.

Inside Radhika Merchant's bridal shower

On April 14, Janhvi Kapoor shared a glimpse from Radhika Merchant's bridal shower. In the photo, the Dhadak actress along with others was seen dressed in pink satin night suits. Whereas, Radhika was seen wearing a white satin pyjama set. They completed their looks with a tiara. It was an intimate affair, where Radhika just spent time with her closest friends.

The photo shared by Janhvi Kapoor was a reshare of the photo Radhika Merchant shared on her Instagram account, which is private.

The photo was captioned, "Blessed with the best."

The post comes shortly after Radhika and Anant Ambani were spotted outside the Mr and Mrs Mahi star's residence over the weekend for a quiet meet-up.

Janhvi Kapoor shares more photos from Radhika Merchant's bridal shower

On April 15, Janhvi Kapoor took to her Instagram handle to share more photos from Radhika Merchant's bridal shower. In these photos, Anant Ambani, Janhvi's boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya among other guy friends of the groom were seen crashing the party. Shloka Ambani too was spotted in the photos. The entire bride and groom squad was seen indulged in various games and activities.

What do we know about Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's upcoming wedding?

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani who threw a grand three-day-long pre-wedding bash in Jamnagar in March, will be tying the knot on July 12. The wedding will take place at the Ambanis' Mumbai residence Antilia. During the wedding bash, pop icons like Rihanna, and Diljit Dosanjh performed at the venue. The event was attended by over 1000 guests which included actors, politicians, athletes and businessmen from across the world.