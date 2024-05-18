Advertisement

Janhvi Kapoor will next be seen in Mr. & Mrs. Mahi opposite Rajkummar Rao. The actress recently discussed the issues surrounding her wardrobe choices, as they are frequently the subject of controversy. She also disclosed the startling fact that she was objectified as a young child.

Janhvi Kapoor on her sexualisation as a child

In a conversation with Karan Johar on the Dharma Productions YouTube channel, Janhvi was asked about the objectification she deals with in her daily life. The actress said, “This is an aspect I have been navigating for a long time. I think the first time I felt s**ulaised was when I was 12 or 13. I went to an event with my mom and dad, and there were pictures of me in the media. At that time, social media was starting to boom, and I found pictures of myself on what seemed like a p**nographic site. The boys in my school were looking at it and laughing."

Janhvi Kapoor describes her perfect partner

Janhvi also talked about what exactly she is looking for, in her version of the perfect partner. The actress immediately jumped into the question and spoke about all the emotional facets she expects from her partner. Originally having shared her thoughts in Hindi, a rough translation of what the actress said, reads, ‘Someone who considers my dreams to be his, who provides me strength, uplifts me…who gives me happiness. Someone who makes me smile. Even when I cry, he is there by my side… I want someone like that.’

For the unversed, Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya were rumoured to be seeing one another prior to the former's entry into the world of cinema. Off late, the two appear to have reconnected, with Janhvi and Shikhar having been spotted together on many a occasion. She also almost spilled the beans on him being her special someone, during a recent appearance on a popular Indian talk show.