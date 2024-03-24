Advertisement

Janhvi Kapoor is currently gearing up for the release of what will mark her Telugu acting debut, Devara. The film will feature her opposite Jr NTR. Initially slated for an April 5 release, the film now stands delayed to an October 10 release, on the occasion of Dussera. The actress has already bagged her second Telugu project - RC 16, which will notably mark her first role opposite lead Ram Charan. On the personal front, the actress recently opened up about getting in touch with her spiritual side.

Janhvi Kapoor speaks about her love for the Tirumala temple



Janhvi Kapoor has never shied away from accepting her religious side. The actress can often be seen undertaking pilgrimages when she is not tied down with film commitments. As a matter of fact, she made a trip to the Kedarnath temple just last year, with good friend Sara Ali Khan. Incidentally, the actress rang in her 25th birthday in Tirumala as well.

When asked about her love for spirituality, the actress revealed that it all started with Sridevi taking her to the Tirumala temple when she was younger. She added, "I love going there as I have a special spiritual connection with Tirumala. I have already gone 50 times and whenever I visit there something good happens to me."

Janhvi Kapoor's last visit to the Tirumala temple was on her birthday



Janhvi Kapoor turned 27 this year on March 6. The actress rang in the occasion by paying a visit to the Tirumala temple in tow with rumoured beau Shikhar Pahariya and friend Orry, short for Orhan Awatramani. One of Orhan's vlogs described how the trio commenced their ascent over the 3000 steps of the temple in the wee hours of the morning.

As per tradition, devotees are expected to make their way up the last 500 steps on their knees. Janhvi was seen partaking in the tradition. Dressed in a simple salwar suit, the actress made her way to the temple, on her knees.