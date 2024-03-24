×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 24th, 2024 at 16:32 IST

Janhvi Kapoor Opens Up About Her 'Special Spiritual Connection' With Tirumala Temple

After a sustained career in Bollywood, Janhvi Kapoor is rearing to make her Tollywood debut. She has also bagged another big Telugu project.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Janhvi Kapoor
Janhvi Kapoor | Image:janhvikapoor/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Janhvi Kapoor is currently gearing up for the release of what will mark her Telugu acting debut, Devara. The film will feature her opposite Jr NTR. Initially slated for an April 5 release, the film now stands delayed to an October 10 release, on the occasion of Dussera. The actress has already bagged her second Telugu project - RC 16, which will notably mark her first role opposite lead Ram Charan. On the personal front, the actress recently opened up about getting in touch with her spiritual side.

Janhvi Kapoor speaks about her love for the Tirumala temple


Janhvi Kapoor has never shied away from accepting her religious side. The actress can often be seen undertaking pilgrimages when she is not tied down with film commitments. As a matter of fact, she made a trip to the Kedarnath temple just last year, with good friend Sara Ali Khan. Incidentally, the actress rang in her 25th birthday in Tirumala as well.

Advertisement
 


When asked about her love for spirituality, the actress revealed that it all started with Sridevi taking her to the Tirumala temple when she was younger. She added, "I love going there as I have a special spiritual connection with Tirumala. I have already gone 50 times and whenever I visit there something good happens to me."

Janhvi Kapoor's last visit to the Tirumala temple was on her birthday


Janhvi Kapoor turned 27 this year on March 6. The actress rang in the occasion by paying a visit to the Tirumala temple in tow with rumoured beau Shikhar Pahariya and friend Orry, short for Orhan Awatramani. One of Orhan's vlogs described how the trio commenced their ascent over the 3000 steps of the temple in the wee hours of the morning.

Advertisement

As per tradition, devotees are expected to make their way up the last 500 steps on their knees. Janhvi was seen partaking in the tradition. Dressed in a simple salwar suit, the actress made her way to the temple, on her knees. 

Advertisement

Published March 24th, 2024 at 16:32 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

IPL 2024 - RR vs LSG

IPL 2024, RR vs LSG Live

a few seconds ago
Health insurance

Galaxy Health registered

a few seconds ago
Enhance Your Holi Celebration with Stylish Fashion and Makeup Tips

Holi Celebration

a minute ago
Breaking News

4-Year-Old Girl Raped

8 minutes ago
Bank

Dividend payout PSBs

8 minutes ago
The study has predicted a substantial rise in disease burden in India by 2025.

ICMR Breast Cancer Study

12 minutes ago
Two Jaipur Coaching Students Die by Suicide

Students Die by Suicide

23 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections are to be held in 7 phases

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

33 minutes ago
MS Dhoni watches Yodha

MS Dhoni Watches Yodha

35 minutes ago
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

K'taka CM on Dynasties

36 minutes ago
Drake Bell

Drake Bell On Abuse

36 minutes ago
Holi in Maharashtra: What is Rang Panchami? Know About its Significance and Celebration

Holi in Maharashtra:

39 minutes ago
Mohammed Shami and Shubman Gill

Shami on Gill

39 minutes ago
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Movies To Watch On Holi

40 minutes ago
Man Sets Himself Ablaze After Pouring Kerosene At Kerala Police Station

Man Sets Himself Ablaze

44 minutes ago
Princess Kate Middleton

Preventative Chemotherapy

an hour ago
The ruling alliance in Maharashtra is facing some issues finalising seat sharing arrangements for the upcoming LS polls.

Maharashtra Seat Sharing

an hour ago
Pawan Kalyan

OG Pushed To December?

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Students Sharing Lunch with Teacher Sparks Wave of Memories

    India News7 hours ago

  2. Tips To Maintain A Jade Plant

    Web Stories7 hours ago

  3. Ahmedabad: Fire Breaks Out in Bopal's TRP Mall | VIDEO Emerges

    India News7 hours ago

  4. Man Takes Teams Meeting on Scooter, Netizens Reacted

    India News8 hours ago

  5. Man Stabs Girl With Knife on Delhi Street, Disturbing Visuals Surface

    India News9 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo