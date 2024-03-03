Updated March 3rd, 2024 at 22:23 IST
Janhvi-Shikhar, Rumoured Couple Khushi-Vedang Arrive At Anant-Radhika's Bash Together
Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor made a grand entry with their rumoured boyfriends at the pre-wedding bash of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar.
- Entertainment
- 1 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Janhvi Kapoor | Image:Instagram
Advertisement
Khushi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya dressed to the nines as they arrived at the pre-wedding festivities of Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani. The couple was accompanied by Khushi Kapoor and her rumoured boyfriend Vedang Raina.
Video of the couples are now doing rounds on social media.
Advertisement
Published March 3rd, 2024 at 22:23 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Rishabh Pant plays kanche
3 hours ago
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
WPL 2024 DC vs GG Live Score: DC beats GG by 25 runsSports 32 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.