Advertisement

Janhvi Kapoor, who will next be seen in Mr. & Mrs. Mahi opposite Rajkummar Rao, has been under the limelight all her life for being the daughter of Bollywood star Sridevi and Boney Kapoor. The attention seemed to increase tenfold ever since her debut in 2018. Talking about her strategy to deal with online trolls and negative comments, the actress said she never gave it much heed in the first place.

Janhvi Kapoor opens up about her reaction to trolling

During her appearance on chat show on Dharma Productions Youtube channel, Janhvi talked about dealing with negative attention. The actress said trolls and negative comments never seemed like a ‘real problem’. She said, “It's honestly been my life for as long as I can remember it. In my head, it is always like other people have it much worse. And it seems kind of phoney for me to sit here and be like, ‘I got trolled. It's hard.' It does not seem like a real-enough problem because it is not a relatable-enough problem for the common man and it is a privileged problem.”

“It is like a bitter pill I have swallowed. It does not hurt me as much. I think it hurts me more when the things are said about the people I care about.,” Janhvi added.

Janhvi Kapoor will next be seen in Mr & Mrs Mahi opposite Rajkummar Rao. Helmed by Sharan Sharma, the movie also stars Rajesh Sharma, Kumud Mishra and Abhishek Banerjee in pivotal roles. The film is touted to be a cricket drama that will show Janhvi as a cricketer, who is a fan of former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni. The makers have kept the plot of the film under wraps.

Mr and Mrs Mahi will mark Janhvi’s second collaboration with Rajkummar. Previously, they worked on the horror-comedy film Roohi (2021), in which Janhvi played a ghost. The movie is produced by Zee Studios and Dharma Productions and will hit the theatres on May 31.