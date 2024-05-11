Advertisement

Janhvi Kapoor, who is currently gearing up for the release of Mr And Mrs Mahi, was recently spotted in Mumbai for the promotions of her upcoming film. The actress opted for a red cut-out dress, which featured miniature cricket balls in the back. The outfit was a homage to Mr And Mrs Mahi as she will be seen playing the role of a cricketer in the movie. As Janhvi stepped out to attend the event, she was seen schooling the paparazzi, who have recently been under fire for photographing actors in awkward situations.

Janhvi Kapoor gives a lesson to paps

In the viral video, Janhvi is seen asking the paparazzi not to take pictures of her from ‘wrong angles’. The actress is heard telling the photographers, "Aap na galat galat angles mat liya kijiye please," before leaving the area. Internet users also came together in support of Janhvi and criticised photographers for filming actors from unusual angles and sharing the images on social media.

This is not the first time Janhvi has been vocal about her discomfort with paps behaviour. A few days ago, when she attended an event in Mumbai she was seen strictly asking the paparazzi not to click or record her from behind.

Celebs call out paps for their intrusive behaviour

In addition to Janhvi, Mrunal Thakur also seemed miffed with paps for their indecent behaviour. During her appearance at an awards event red carpet, she wittily dealt with questionable requests from the paparazzi. With the paps constantly asking her to give a back pose, Mrunal shut them down in a curt manner. She said, "aapki cameras pahoch hee jayengey" which when translated to English reads, ‘your cameras will manage’.

Palak Tiwari also reprimanded them for capturing her from behind. The star kid was spotted on a set when she came out to pose for the paps. Then, she asked them not to take pictures of her from behind and stated, "Piche ka matt lena," several times. She again chastised the photographers for photographing her from behind when she saw they were still taking pictures of her as she was leaving.